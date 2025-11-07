Exclusive: ICE rounds up pedophiles, rapist, other illegal offenders — ‘some of the worst crimes imaginable’

Federal immigration officials rounded up several violent criminals on Thursday, despite the ongoing government shutdown.

A Department of Homeland Security press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News highlighted five of Thursday’s “worst of the worst” arrests.

“Despite the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history, ICE refuses to slow down,” the press release read.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehensions included illegal aliens with a prior rap sheet, including two pedophiles, a rapist, and other violent assailants.

ICE arrested Jose Rivera-Medrano, a 41-year-old from El Salvador who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison when he was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in Rockville, Maryland. He pleaded guilty in October 2019, according to court records.

Jose Rivera-Medrano. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

ICE Buffalo captured Milton Antunez-Bonilla, who is from Honduras. The 40-year-old was found guilty of sexual assault against a child 15 years old in Nassau County, New York. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Milton Antunez-Bonilla. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

Aaron Comisario-Galicia, a Mexican national, was convicted of rape in Los Angeles, California.

Aaron Comisario-Galicia. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

Federal agents nabbed 33-year-old Juan Raul Chavez-Reyes, a national from Mexico who was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Erath County, Texas.

Juan Raul Chavez-Reyes. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

ICE Houston arrested Joseph Perez-De La Cruz, a Mexican national who was convicted for conspiring to transport illegal aliens, placing lives in jeopardy in Del Rio, Texas. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Joseph Perez-De La Cruz. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated that ICE agents are battling a severe uptick in threats.

“Even while facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, the brave men and women of ICE work tirelessly to get these worst-of-the-worst offenders off our streets and out of country,” McLaughlin said.

“Yesterday’s arrests include criminal illegal aliens convicted of some of the worst crimes imaginable, including sexual abuse of a minor,” she continued. “These heinous criminals have no business remaining in the country any longer, and we thank President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem for unleashing ICE to protect American communities.”

