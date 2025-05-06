Exclusive: Safe House Project ramps up fight against human trafficking, launches first-of-its-kind app

The nonprofit organization Safe House Project launched an innovative anti-trafficking app Simply Report on Tuesday, empowering users to safely, anonymously, and effectively report instances of suspected human trafficking, Blaze News learned.

Lawmakers and law enforcement alike have backed Simply Report, pointing to features that help streamline the reporting process and bridge the gap between "community awareness" and "actionable intervention," according to a press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News. The app combines AI filters and human oversight to properly vet and direct tips to appropriate authorities as well as connect trafficking survivors to the organization's expansive national network of safe houses.

'Simply Report is a game-changer.'

"We are at a turning point in America's fight against human trafficking," Kristi Wells, co-founder and CEO of Safe House Project, said in a statement. "While the current hotline was a valid solution at the turn of the century, trafficking criminals have evolved, leveraging modern-day tools and technology — and so must we."

"This app is about removing barriers," Brittany Dunn, co-founder and COO of Safe House Project, said. "For too long, human trafficking has been shrouded in darkness. Simply Report will increase reporting, which will drive clarity, accountability, and care. It's not just a tool — it's a lifeline."

Both legislators and law enforcement agencies have praised the app as a "game-changer" that has modernized the long-standing but outdated human trafficking hotline. With innovations like Simply Report, Safe House Project is hopeful that human trafficking will be eradicated altogether.

"The failure of the national human trafficking hotline has left too many victims without help, and Congress needs to step up," Republican Rep. Pat Harrigan of North Carolina said in a statement. "We need to pass stronger laws, invest in frontline organizations, and make sure law enforcement has real-time tools to find and support victims faster. I am proud to stand with the men and women leading this fight, and I urge my colleagues to work together to bring real solutions to every community."

"What law enforcement agencies need most are accurate, timely leads that we can pursue with the urgency warranted by these horrific crimes," Chief Jarryd Rauhoff of the Biscoe Police Department said in a statement. "Simply Report is a game-changer. It strengthens the bridge between local communities and law enforcement while ensuring survivor anonymity and safety remain front and center."