Expert indicates Trump hatred from left, media likely fueled latest assassination attempt — then he makes ominous prediction

While many on the left and their allies in the media have blamed former President Donald Trump for yet another attempt on his life, at least one counterterrorism expert has claimed instead that anti-Trump animus from Democrats and the media likely motivated the would-be shooter and may even prompt future attacks.

Shortly after the shooting near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Tim Clemente, a former FBI counterterrorism agent, joined CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss the incident.

'I would think we're going to find that this guy [Routh] is extremely politically motivated and that he probably was spurred on by much of the political diatribes that are going on these days.'

After Burnett discussed the unprecedented nature of two assassination attempts against Trump in a matter of weeks, Clemente stated clearly that lies and distortions about Trump, such as taking his reference to a "bloodbath" out of context and "equating" him to Hitler, likely fueled the suspect's ire.

"Sadly, the finger-pointing at Trump has led to, you know, the line about the bloodbath, talking about the auto industry being used as if he's going to create a bloody coup if he loses," Clemente said. "That kind of the verbiage is something you use in a third-world country when you're talking about a dictator, and that sadly has led to, I think, these attempts on Trump's life."

Clemente also speculated about the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, after Burnett noted that, unlike the first would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, Routh apparently fled the scene and was taken into custody alive. Clemente explained that such details indicate that Routh was likely "extremely politically motivated."

"It says that he's not suicidal apparently," Clemente told Burnett. "And [that] tells me that he's probably much more politically motivated. The last shooter in Pennsylvania, I don't want to say his name because I don't want to promote him in any way, but he was clearly the guy that was looking for the notoriety of taking that shot."



Burnett added that many Americans have likely become "immune" and "numb" to these attempts on Trump's life. Clemente believes that, amid this strongly anti-Trump political climate, another attempt on Trump's life is imminent.

"I don't think it's going to end," he said.

"I don't think this is the last we'll see of crazies out there trying to do this."

