Fact-check: Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin is not a Groyper

The left and the right have been at each other's throats in the past week attempting to pin accused assassin Tyler Robinson's motives on the other side. However, one obscure and patently false theory has gained more traction online than expected, frustrating many on the right.

Claims have abounded that Robinson is connected to the Groypers or the Groyper Army, a group of online supporters of Nick Fuentes, a provocateur and political gadfly who positions himself to the far right of Turning Point USA and promotes an America First agenda. The main argument of this theory, explained by Forbes, for example, is that the Groypers have famously been at "war" with Charlie Kirk and mainstream conservatism, often criticizing Turning Point USA's stances on several issues.

These claims are baseless, as even Fuentes has stated.

'Unfortunately for them, that claim doesn't fit any of the facts on the ground (not that they give a damn about that).'

On Saturday, Fuentes suggested his enemies were using the theory to "frame" him and his supporters: "My followers and I are currently being framed for the murder of Charlie Kirk by the mainstream media based on literally zero evidence. After the Left gunned him down, they celebrated and justified it. They said I was next. Now they are blaming me."

Reuters published a story on September 13 that included a statement allegedly from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's Rachel Kleinfeld suggesting that the symbology on the bullet casings indicates that the shooter was a part of the Groyper movement.

According to an editor's note, the article has been corrected and no longer includes this statement, although it is unclear whether it was corrected because editors realized it was false or if it was improperly attributed to Kleinfeld. It does not appear that Reuters issued an official retraction, and those statements were subsequently repeated by other outlets. The speculation was also largely entertained on social media.

For those reading into the messages on the bullet casings, the engravings are ideologically scattered at best and politically incoherent at worst. The engravings reportedly read: "Notices bulge OwO, what’s this?"; "Hey fascist! Catch!" alongside an up arrow, a right arrow, and another three arrows pointing downward; the words of prominent Italian anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao"; and "If you read this you are gay LMAO."

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire effectively dispelled the claims that Robinson was a Groyper or even a right-winger, noting the "fascist" label on one of the bullet casings. In a post on X, Walsh said, "Unsurprisingly the Left is gearing up to pin this on Nick Fuentes by claiming the killer was a Groyper. Unfortunately for them, that claim doesn't fit any of the facts on the ground (not that they give a damn about that). The killer labeled Kirk a 'fascist.' That is a term only ever used by the Left as an insult to the Right. The idea that he killed Charlie for not being right wing enough, but also considered Charlie a 'fascist,' is totally incoherent. Absolute nonsense."

The Daily Caller called out CNN anchor Abby Phillip for spreading the theory that Tyler Robinson may be a Groyper because he dressed up in a tracksuit for Halloween. Theories abounded that the costume was a reference to the "Slavic squat" meme, which features a cartoon of a frog squatting and smoking a cigarette, dressed in a tracksuit.

On Friday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) shared Robinson's own family's characterization of his politics. "During a recent dinner, Robinson allegedly said in conversation with another family member that Kirk was coming to UVU. 'The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate," Cox said."

The family also reportedly shared that Robinson had become "more political" in recent years, which further weakens the already spurious theories otherwise. “There clearly was a leftist ideology with this — with this assassin," he added Sunday.

The X account Anonymous, which has nearly 5.3 million followers, also disseminated claims that Robinson was a Groyper "based on his memes and rhetoric" as well as from anonymous posts.

While many outlets and social media users noted the potential connection to the Groyper movement, some cautioned that the Pepe the Frog meme is used in many other online contexts as well. As one Bluesky commenter noted of this meme, "Its the anon mask of its time, ended up so widely used by so many different types of edge lord that it has no meaning other than 'Ive been deep in the internet too long.'"

To the contrary, more evidence has since come out that likely places Robinson well away from the right wing. For instance, officials claim that Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a trans-identifying male roommate who wants to transition into a woman.

In a post shortly after Charlie Kirk was shot, Fuentes said, "This feels like a nightmare. One of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen. I feel absolutely gutted and devastated. Pray for Charlie Kirk’s soul, his young family and for our country. The violence and hatred has to stop. Our country needs Christ now more than ever."

