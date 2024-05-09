More bad news for Fani Willis: Disqualification is back on the menu and state investigators are drilling deep

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is not only running for re-election but ostensibly running away from accountability over her various alleged improprieties. If the last several days have provided any indication, then Willis may be headed for a stumble.

Friday

"This is really messing up my business," said Willis.

The Georgia Senate Special Committee that was approved in January to investigate allegations of misconduct on Willis' part began drilling deeper Friday into the Democrat's use of taxpayer funds. The Washington Examiner indicated that there were various signs in the over four-hour hearing that lawmakers are determined to fully understand the Fulton County District Attorney Office's expenditures and prosecution of Trump.

This penetrating scrutiny appears to have struck a nerve with Willis, who told local news, "Isn't it interesting when we got a bunch of African American DAs, now we need a daddy to tell us what to do?"

"This is really messing up my business," continued Willis. "They can look all they want."

The committee appears keen to shift from looking to listening.

Republican state Sen. Bill Cowswet told WSB-TV that the special committee will subpoena the Democratic DA should she fail to appear voluntarily and explain herself.

Monday

On Monday, Willis indicated that — just as she didn't bother to show up to debate her political opponent last month — she may similarly attempt to ghost the state Senate committee.

"First of all, I don't even think they have the authority to subpoena me," said Willis. "But they need to learn the law."

Willis added, "I will not appear to anything that is unlawful, and I have not broken the law in any way. I’ve said it, you know, I’ll say it amongst these leaders, I’m sorry folks get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally."

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals for the State of Georgia put the possibility of Willis' disqualification from former President Donald Trump's election interference case back on the table.

Willis, who has described herself as the "face of the feminist movement," has been scrutinized for months over accusations of "systematic misconduct" and various other improprieties.

Blaze News previously reported that Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, filed a Jan. 8 motion to disqualify, claiming Willis was ethically compromised by her "improper, clandestine personal relationship" with Nathan Wade.

Willis hired Wade the day after he filed for divorce from his wife. Contrary to the DA's suggestion in court, their romantic relationship allegedly preceded the appointment by at least several months.

In the months that followed, Willis was targeted with additional disqualification motions accusing her of prejudicing potential jurors with racially charged commentary, conflict of interest, misusing public monies, coordinating with the Biden White House, giving Wade preferential treatment, and of possibly running afoul of the federal racketeering statute.

The effort to oust Willis from the case came to a head on March 15 when Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, also running for re-election, ruled that the Democrat could continue overseeing the case so long as Wade resigned his post as special prosecutor.

Wade bowed out, but the defense was not satisfied — particularly since the judge acknowledged Willis' "unprofessional manner" during the evidentiary hearing, her "bad choices," her "tremendous lapse in judgment," her "legally improper" remarks, and the prosecutions encumbrance "by an appearance of impropriety."

McAfee permitted Trump and several of his co-defendants to appeal his ruling, which they did in late March.

The appeals court granted Trump's application for interlocutory appeal this week, meaning it will take up McAfee's ruling — a move the Associated Press suggested will likely delay Trump's case beyond the November election. After all, whoever loses the case could ask the Georgia Supreme Court to decide Willis' fate.

Professor Ryan Goodman, former special counsel to the general counsel of the Pentagon, alternatively suggested that the revitalized disqualification battle "might not delay matters," citing McAfee's suggestion in his order granting the petition that the "Court intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions, regardless of whether the petition is granted."

Thursday

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee appears to also be closing in on Willis. Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) launched an inquiry into the alleged collusion between Willis and the Jan. 6 Committee in December 2023.

On Thursday, Jordan asked Nathan Wade to appear for an interview and to produce various documents pertaining to his former employment with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

"There are serious concerns about your role in the politically motivated prosecution initiated by Ms. Willis against President Donald J. Trump. You have reportedly 'profit[ed] significantly' from M. Willis's prosecution, with unsealed court filings alleging that you have been paid 'almost seven hundred thousand dollars ($700,000) [from the FCDAO] since May of 2022 alone,'" Jordan noted in his letter to Wade.

"The committee understands that Ms. Willis reportedly compensated you and financed her politically motivated prosecution using a mixture of taxpayer funds, possibly including part of the $14.6 million in federal grant funds that her office received from the Department of Justice between 2020 and 2023," added Jordan.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution indicated that Wade's attorney could not be reached for comment but that he previously claimed he had done nothing wrong.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!