Father and step-grandfather allegedly committed monstrous abuse of 14-year-old that led to her death

California police arrested the father and the grand-stepfather of a 14-year-old girl who died from neglect after the two allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home in Goshen by a young girl who reported that she could not breathe well. When they arrived, two men at the home said there was no girl inside.



Two hours later, they called police and told them a girl was unresponsive in a back room of the home.

The 14-year-old girl was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said that the girl showed numerous signs of abuse and neglect, including many wounds.

"Just the condition that the child, because 14-year-olds are children, was found in was a gruesome indicator of what had happened to her," said Tulare County Sheriff's Office media specialist Ashley Ritchie.



An investigation led police to believe that she had been sexually assaulted by her 50-year-old father, Raymond Pena, and her 64-year-old step-grandfather, Brett Minkler.

"It was her own father who sexually abused her for months, probably longer than that," said Ritchie. "Left her like an animal on the bed to die and her own step-grandfather."

Police believe that the girl had not left the bed since November. They were able to collect video evidence of the abuse.

"There were surveillance cameras that were found inside the home," Ritchie continued, "which were the family's surveillance cameras that caught a lot of the disturbing things that happened inside before the girl died."

Ritchie also said that the two men had been sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl who visited the home. They are working to identify what other girls might have been assaulted at the home.

The two men were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Adult Pre-Trial Facility. They are charged with felony child abuse resulting in death and homicide.

"She had many health issues that were not treated for years and led her body into a state that it was," Ritchie added about the 14-year-old.

KFSN-TV spoke with neighbors who said the two men kept to themselves. They expressed shock at the allegations.

Police said that the 14-year-old girl's mother and grandmother had died only two months apart two years ago. The Visalia Unified School District confirmed to KFSN that one of their students had died.

Goshen is a small town of about 5,400 people between Bakersfield and Fresno.

Here's a news report about the horrendous case:

