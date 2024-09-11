Father of 11-year-old killed in road accident caused by Haitian wishes he'd been killed by 'white man'

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Nathan Clark, the father of Aiden Clark, told attendees at Tuesday's city commission meeting in Springfield, Ohio, that he wishes his son had been killed by a 60-year-old white man instead of a Haitian because that would mean his son's death would not be used to spread hatred toward immigrants.

Aiden's death last year sent shockwaves throughout the community and the country, as his bus was hit by a Haitian driver, bringing national attention to residents' concerns about road safety with Haitian drivers, who often do not have a license.

'They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members.'

"You know, I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man. And I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt. But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone," Clark said.

Clark went on to say he disapproves of his son being used as a "political tool" by Republicans, calling it "reprehensible." He specifically called out Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (R), Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), former President Donald Trump, and Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

"This needs to stop now. They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However, they are not allowed, nor have they been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio," Clark continued.

Clark insisted Aiden was "not murdered" but rather "accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti."





The issue of road safety has been long talked about in Springfield since the arrival of around 20,000 Haitians under the Biden-Harris administration. In nearby Tremont City, locals told Blaze News they no longer go to Springfield to shop and instead head to towns up north.

"The accidents we're having around here can be prevented if everybody would get on the same page, all law enforcement, and start towing these vehicles. I know it seems like we're singling people out, but we do it the same no matter what race, nationality, creed, doesn't matter," Tremont City Police Chief Chad Duncan said about towing cars of drivers who don't have a license.

Mark Sanders, whose daughter witnessed the crash that killed Aiden, said, "There are things that can be prevented. That guy should not have been in the country. He shouldn't have been driving. He was working for a company, local, that was actually supplied to them."

