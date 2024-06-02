Fauci admits there was no scientific evidence for 6-foot social distancing or masking children, concedes lab leak was 'possible'

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that there was no scientific evidence behind the 6-foot social distancing protocol or the guidelines for masking children, according to bombshell congressional testimony. Fauci also conceded that the lab leak theory is a "possible" explanation for the origins of COVID-19.

On Friday, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released 500 pages of transcripts of a congressional interview with Fauci that was conducted in January 2024.

During the interview, Fauci was asked if there were any scientific studies showing that the 6-foot social distancing guidelines were an effective deterrent to spreading the coronavirus.

Fauci – who was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades – responded, "I was not aware of studies that in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do."

Fauci was a top leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force under former President Donald Trump and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Also during the congressional interview, Fauci was asked if he recalled "reviewing any studies or data supporting masking for children?"

He replied that he "might have," but added, "I don't recall specifically that I did."

Fauci was then questioned if he had seen any of the scientific studies showing children wearing masks suffered learning loss as well as speech and development issues.

Fauci answered, "No. But I believe that there are a lot of conflicting studies too, that there are those that say, yes, there is an impact, and there are those that say there's not. I still think that’s up in the air."



During the interview, Fauci was asked if he believed that the coronavirus had the origin of a "laboratory accident" or if the lab leak was a conspiracy theory.

"Well, it's a possibility. I think people have made conspiracy aspects from it. And I think you have to separate the two when you keep an open mind, that it could be a lab leak or it could be a natural occurrence," Fauci said.

He continued, "I've mentioned in this committee that I believe the evidence that I've seen weighs my opinion towards one, which is a natural occurrence, but I still leave an open mind. So I think that in and of itself isn't inherently a conspiracy theory, but some people spin off things from that that are kind of crazy."

The subcommittee asked if we'll ever know the origins of the COVID-19 virus, to which he replied that the lack of cooperation from the Chinese government "makes it less and less likely that we'll ever know."

The release of the transcripts arrived just days before Fauci is set to testify in his first public hearing since his retirement in December 2022.

Fauci will testify before the House's COVID Select Subcommittee on Monday.

Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) said in a statement: "Retirement from public service does not excuse Dr. Fauci from accountability to the American people. On June 3, Americans will have an opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Fauci about his role in overseeing our nation’s pandemic response, shaping pandemic-era polices, and promoting singular questionable narratives about the origins of COVID-19."

