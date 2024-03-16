FBI Director Wray indicates he's concerned some illegal border crossers aim to harm the US

After mentioning the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas noted that he is worried that some of the people "evading law enforcement" and crossing America's border plan to do the U.S. harm. He asked FBI Director Christopher Wray whether he shares that concern.

"I do," Wray replied during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing.

Wray later said there is a "whole host of threats that emanate from the border." He noted that there are concerns that the issue "could be a vulnerability" which terrorist groups could try to "exploit."

"From an FBI perspective we are seeing a wide array of very dangerous threats that emanate from the border," Wray said earlier in the hearing while speaking to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. He mentioned drug trafficking and said that violent crime is perpetrated by gangs involved in distributing fentanyl.

But according to Wray's remarks as prepared for delivery at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the FBI director noted during a speech earlier this month that "although we cannot and do not discount the possibility of another coordinated 9/11-style attack by a foreign terrorist organization, our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home."

Senate Intelligence Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats | full video www.youtube.com

Border security is critical to public safety. GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona pointed out in a tweet last month that "every crime committed by an illegal alien is 100% preventable. They should have never been in our country in the first place."

"Over the weekend, USBP agents in the Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Del Rio, and Rio Grande Valley Sectors arrested 5 child sex offenders. Their criminal histories include Sexual Assault of a Person of 15 years old & Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child," U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens noted in a Monday social media post.

In a post on Tuesday, he noted, "So far this FY24, USBP has apprehended 215 subjects with gang affiliations. Paisas (47), MS-13 (30), & Surenos (26) are the Top 3 gangs."

