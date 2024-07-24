FedEx driver accused of stealing $5,500 French bulldog while making deliveries — but that's not the worst part

A FedEx driver is accused of stealing a $5,500 French bulldog while making deliveries in North Carolina. Unfortunately, the alleged dog theft has a tragic ending.

On July 7, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office received a phone call about a stolen dog.

The dog owners reportedly had not seen Tori — their tan and white French bulldog — for days. According to court documents, the French bulldog was valued at $5,500.

The family posted flyers on social media about the missing dog and offered a reward.

The body of the missing dog allegedly was found July 10 on the side of a road in Lillington.

The sheriff's office on July 11 issued an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Kimani Joehon Marshall of Fayetteville in regard to the missing dog.

Sheriff's office investigators determined that Marshall on July 3 was delivering packages in the area of U.S. 421 South. During one of his stops, investigators believe Marshall stole the French bulldog.

"Investigators believe that K-9 Tori died due to heat-related issues as she traveled inside the FedEx truck as temperatures were reportedly in the 90s," Sheriff Wayne Coats told NBC News.

Marshall turned himself in Monday and was charged with larceny of a dog, possession of stolen property, and cruelty to animals. He was taken to the Harnett County Detention Center and later released on a $50,000 secured bond.

FedEx said Marshall no longer works at the company.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of their beloved pet," the company said in a statement. "We understand the importance of people’s pets in their lives and deeply regret the pain that this has caused. The driver is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx."

Marshall declined to comment to NBC News on the arrest.

Time reported in 2021, "Before COVID-19, some 2 million pets were stolen on average each year in the U.S., according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund."

A study released in April found that emotional turmoil caused by a stolen dog is similar to a parent losing a child. HealthDay said, "When faced with the theft of a pet, owners tend to feel a similar sense of powerlessness, grief, and loss. In fact, some study participants felt the loss of a dog was more intense than the death of a friend or relative, owing to the closeness of the bond they had with their pet but not with some family members."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!