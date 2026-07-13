'You wanna get hit?' Female purposely drives into, injures Florida resort security guard after refusing to provide ID: Cops

A Wisconsin female who was renting an Airbnb at a Florida resort purposely drove into and injured a resort security guard after refusing to provide ID earlier this month, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim — who works security at the Windsor Island Resort on Aloha Boulevard in Davenport — contacted authorities around 9 p.m. July 4, the sheriff's office said.

'All this woman had to do was show some ID and register her car at the resort where she was staying.'

The victim told officials a female driving a gray Chrysler Pacifica was attempting to enter the property when she was told at the entry gate that she needed to be on the list of approved visitors or provide identification, the sheriff's office said.

The driver, who had a female passenger in the car, asked, "What are you going to do if I drive through?" officials said.

The driver was told that would not be a good idea, officials said.

With that, she sped through the entry gates and proceeded to Lana Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

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Image source: Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Officials said the security guard got into his patrol vehicle and followed her.

He asked her again for identification and to register her car as a visitor to the property, and she replied that he was "doing too much," officials said, adding that she also said she was renting an Airbnb there.

As the security guard stood next to his patrol car, the female then asked twice, "You wanna get hit?" and drove into him, pinning his body between the passenger side of her vehicle and the driver's side of his patrol car, injuring him and damaging the equipment on his belt and the patrol car, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the security guard's injuries were not serious, but the suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Detectives responding to the scene positively identified the suspect as 32-year-old Tayquanna Butler of Green Bay, Wisconsin, officials said.

Indeed, detectives also confirmed she was listed as a resort renter through July 6, officials said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Butler with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said, adding that a check of her criminal record showed she had prior arrests in Wisconsin for disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

Detectives contacted the Orlando International Airport Police Department and confirmed that Butler was scheduled to fly back to Wisconsin on July 7, officials said.

But when Butler arrived at check-in, she was successfully detained, officials said. Polk County Jail records indicate Butler remained behind bars Monday morning; her total bond amount for both felony charges is $25,000.

"You're not going to come into Polk County and act the way you do back home, disobeying not just the laws of decorum but the laws of our state," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "All this woman had to do was show some ID and register her car at the resort where she was staying. Now she's facing two felonies and is locked up in jail."

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