Female Christian school teacher accused of grooming teen softball player — mom intervened, but contact continued, cops say

A Georgia teacher at a Christian school is accused of grooming a teenage girl whom she coached on a travel softball team. Investigators claim the teacher continued private communications with the teenager even after the girl's mother intervened.

Katie Elizabeth McDevitt, 28, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with felony grooming of a minor, according to WXIA-TV, which noted that the suspect was released from jail the following day on $7,500 bond.

'The accused had private communication channels with the victim even after intervention from the mother of the victim.'

McDevitt is a teacher at Loganville Christian Academy, but a search of the staff directory on the school's official website did not return McDevitt's name.

Police said McDevitt allegedly groomed the 15-year-old girl while coaching her on the Georgia Strike Softball team.

Loganville Christian Academy confirmed to WXIA that the alleged victim is not enrolled at the school.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WXIA, police accused McDevitt of engaging in inappropriate conduct with the minor between Feb. 1 and Sept. 22, 2026.

A deputy with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit that McDevitt coached the girl's travel softball team while working as a teacher at Loganville Christian Academy.

Police said McDevitt sent private messages to the teen girl with content that investigators determined was indicative of a romantic relationship.

"The accused had private communication channels with the victim even after intervention from the mother of the victim," the affidavit states.

The affidavit also says McDevitt created situations in which she and the teenager would be alone before and after practice in a hitting facility in an area outside surveillance camera range, WXIA reported.

During a forensic interview, the alleged victim described physical interactions with McDevitt that made her uncomfortable, according to the affidavit.

RELATED: Female ex-middle school teacher, already facing grooming charges, arrested again on new felony sex crime charge

McDevitt's attorney, David Boyle, said his client "categorically denies these allegations and looks forward to defending herself in court."

"The arrest warrant is extremely vague and fails to identify the alleged victim or describe any sexual offense or attempted sexual conduct," Boyle added in the statement. "We believe the allegations are unfounded, and we intend to vigorously challenge them."

School officials noted that they were notified about the allegations and investigation around Sept. 24 — roughly three weeks before McDevitt's arrest.

Loganville Christian Academy said it immediately placed McDevitt on administrative leave and added: "Based on the information available to us at this time, we are not aware of any allegations involving students enrolled at Loganville Christian Academy."

Georgia Strike Softball released a statement to WXIA saying the Walton County Sheriff's Office notified the team about the accusations. McDevitt was removed from the organization on Sept. 25.

Georgia Strike Softball stated:

At no time after Strike was made aware of the investigation has Ms. McDevitt participated in any Strike activities or events.



Strike has continued to cooperate with the sheriff’s office since that time, including honoring their request not to release any of the limited information with which we were provided prior to Ms. McDevitt’s recent arrest on 10/15/2026.



Upon receiving information that a warrant for arrest had been issued and that sharing additional details would not adversely affect the investigation, we immediately met with our families.



Georgia Strike is committed to the safety and well-being of our players, and our focus is on them and their families at this time.

Those with information pertaining to this case or any additional potential victims are urged to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 770-267-6557.

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