FIFA to 'covfefe' the World Cup final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that President Donald Trump will be presenting the World Cup trophy to the victors of the global soccer tournament.

While Infantino has presented the trophy in the last two tournaments under his administration, he said Tuesday that the president will join him for the presentation this year.

'It’s an amazing success. ... I would like to be able to have the people that voted for me to be able to go.'

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino said to the hosts of "Fox & Friends."

"We are together all the time," he added.

Other heads of state have presented the World Cup trophy to the victors, including King Juan Carlos of Spain to the Italian team in 1982 and Queen Elizabeth II to the English Three Lions team in 1966.

The championship match will be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The World Cup events in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have been a big hit on social media, where foreign visitors have praised the prosperity of the U.S., the food and party atmosphere of Mexico, and also Canada.

"Americans, take note! We really do live in the BEST country in the world," responded Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck. "Don't listen to the media. Listen to everyone coming here for the World Cup, and the tourists and immigrants who came before them who have learned how blessed we are to live in the Land of the Free."

Trump meanwhile has praised the success of the games while criticizing the high prices of tickets, which have boxed out many fans.

"I know that is extremely successful. Setting every record in the book. They’ve never had anything like it," said the president in comments to the New York Post.

"If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can’t go, I would be disappointed, but, you know, at the same time, it’s an amazing success," he added. "I would like to be able to have the people that voted for me to be able to go."

RELATED: World Cup fans from Scotland drink Boston dry — and then clean up after themselves

The word "covfefe" crashed into the U.S. lexicon after Trump mysteriously posted the word in a message on social media just after midnight on May 31, 2017.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the president wrote.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!" he added later in a second post.

The word became one of the jokes in the comical pantheon of the Trump era, used by his foes to mock him, but also used by his supporters as a humorous pro-Trump reference. The president has never revealed the true covfefe meaning.

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