Firebomb was launched at the ​Satanic Temple in Salem. Cofounder says it was a 'horrific act of attempted terrorism.'

The Satanic Temple in Salem was reportedly struck by a firebomb in what one of the center's founders called a "horrific act of attempted terrorism." The same temple has also been targeted in the past.

The New York Post reported that an explosive device was launched at the three-story building around 4:15 a.m. Consequently, the Salem police are investigating the incident with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The authorities posted details of the incident to Facebook, saying: "No one was present in the building at the time and the device and damage it caused were not discovered until staff arrived at approximately 4:00 PM." The police have appealed to the community to bring forth relevant information about the attack.

The Satanic Temple's cofounder Lucien Greaves said that "it can't be overstated that this was definitely a horrific act of attempted terrorism and people could be hurt."

Following the attack, the building was searched for additional explosive devices by K-9s, according to CBS News.

"It is concerning, it is very concerning that now devices are being thrown because now it seems like it's escalating because for whatever reason people are actually taking it more serious," Cliff Alleyne said, who lives near the building.

"Every few months, bomb threats called, authorities come," Alleyne said. "And it just creates a lot of chaos for the residents because it's a busy street."

"I'm just annoyed that next door can't be left alone, they're nice people," Shawn Flynn said, another neighbor.

The most recent incident is not the first time the temple has been targeted. Earlier this year, a man from Michigan was arrested after being suspected of planning to bomb the temple.

In June 2022, the Post reported that a resident from Chelsea, Massachusetts, was charged after starting a fire at the temple, which burned the porch. No one was injured in the incident.

“People just have different religious perspectives and people should do what they can to live with that diversity,” Greaves said. “And they don’t have to resort to ridiculous actions like this.”

The temple was established in 2013. While those who attend the temple do not claim to believe in Satan, they describe themselves as a "non-theistic religious organization" that holds secularist views.

It is unclear if the authorities have arrested a suspect in the case.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!