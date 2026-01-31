First detransitioner to reach trial awarded $2M in groundbreaking malpractice case against doctors

A woman who underwent breast removal surgery at 16 years old was awarded $2 million in the first medical malpractice lawsuit brought by a detransitioner to go to trial.

Fox Varian, 22, sued her New York-based psychologist and plastic surgeon, and their respective employers, after regretting the 2019 surgery.

Varian's attorney contended that the health care professionals misdiagnosed and improperly treated her for gender dysphoria.

The defense claimed that Varian did not express regret about the surgery until years later, filing the lawsuit in 2023. They also argued that it was Varian's decision to use "he/him" pronouns, change her name, wear a chest binder, and undergo breast removal surgery.

Varian's lawyer claimed that her psychologist "drove the train" and had been "putting ideas" in her head.

Varian's mother testified that she opposed the surgery. However, she consented to it because she feared her daughter might commit suicide otherwise. She claimed that Varian's psychologist intensified her concerns.

During her testimony, Varian described her reaction to the surgery.

"I immediately had a thought that this was wrong, and it couldn't be true," she stated, adding that she has since suffered nerve pain that feels like "searing hot ... ripping sensations across my chest."

"Shame. I felt shame," Varian said. "It's hard to face that you are disfigured for life."

The six-member jury determined that the medical professionals involved overlooked essential steps in assessing whether Varian should proceed with the permanent procedure and failed to communicate adequately with one another.

The jury concluded that these failures were a "departure from the standard of care," awarding Varian $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering, and $400,000 for future medical expenses, the Epoch Times reported.

Varian's attorney, Adam Deutsch, had requested $8 million in damages.

The case was not about whether the surgery was appropriate for a minor. Instead, it concerned whether the health care professionals followed the proper steps to prioritize Varian's treatment, including delivering an accurate diagnosis.

"I have identified 28 detransitioner lawsuits filed to date. Varian v. Einhorn was the first to go to trial and the first to win a judgment, making history," wrote Benjamin Ryan, an independent journalist who attended the three-week trial.

Elon Musk reacted to Varian's legal victory.

"There will be thousands of court cases of children who were mutilated by evil doctors, modern day Mengeles," Musk wrote, referring to Josef Mengele, an infamous Nazi doctor who became known as the "Angel of Death" for his gruesome medical experiments.

"The schools, psychologists/psychiatrists and state officials who facilitated this will pay dearly too," Musk added.

