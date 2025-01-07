Sadistic doctor coerced 10 children to 'cut, choke, and hang themselves'; 13-year-old girl found dead: Feds

A Florida man is accused of several child sex crimes, including producing child pornography and coercing approximately 10 children across the country to "cut, choke, and hang themselves," according to federal prosecutors. One of the alleged child sex abuse victims — a 13-year-old girl — was found dead after allegedly communicating with the suspect.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement that 59-year-old Stephen Andrew Leedy of St. Petersburg was indicted on December 20 and charged with three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and two counts of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. If found guilty on all counts, Leedy faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

'Leedy very clearly engaged in this predatory behavior with approximately ten minor victims across the country.'

Court documents said Leedy is a palliative care doctor in the Tampa Bay area. He allegedly used the online username “maximumuncle#9112” to "sexually exploit and victimize approximately ten minors online."

Federal prosecutors said Leedy contacted the minors online and instructed the children to "produce sexually explicit images of themselves and directed them to cut, choke, and hang themselves."

In November 2021, one alleged victim — the 13-year-old girl — was found dead after reportedly hanging herself in front of her phone "in a manner consistent with instructions Leedy had previously provided her," according to court documents.

A search of the girl’s cellphone revealed messages between her and the online account with the username "maximumuncle#9112."

Federal prosecutors said Leedy never revealed his true identity and "maintained a black screen to further conceal his identity" during video chats.

“Through social media conversations and investigative means, law enforcement confirmed Leedy’s ownership over the account used to encourage minors to engage in sadistic and sexual behavior,” prosecutors wrote. “Minor victims have been interviewed, identified themselves within conversations, and confirmed the horrific acts Leedy instructed them to do. Leedy very clearly engaged in this predatory behavior with approximately ten minor victims across the country.”

“The nature and circumstances of the offenses charged are extremely serious,” prosecutors said in their motion for detention, according to Law & Crime. “Leedy directed the three minor victims named in the indictment, along with approximately seven additional minor victims, to produce child pornography while on video calls with him to satisfy his own sexual deviant interest in children. The conversations continually revolved around his control over the minor victim, commenting on how ‘obedient’ they are, and asking at least one minor victim to refer to him as 'my Lord.'"

"Everything that Leedy instructed these minor victims to do was either physically or mentally detrimental to the minor victims," prosecutors said.

Leedy's defense attorneys, Bjorn Brunvand and Lucas Fleming, told the Tampa Bay Times that their client "adamantly denies the charges that have been filed against him in federal court."

"It is particularly important in moments like this when someone is being accused of very troubling allegations, that we afford him the presumption of innocence,” the attorneys said in a statement. "We will be entering a not guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and look forward to vigorously defending Dr. Leedy in court."

Leedy's wife, Lynda Leedy, reportedly has been a chief administrative officer on the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County for 10 years.

"The arrest and allegations came as a complete shock to all, including his wife,” the board said in a statement.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!