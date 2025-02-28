Florida first lady gives hint on possible run for governor

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis offered only a hint about whether she is going to run for governor in 2026 since her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis (R), is term-limited.

There has been much speculation and reporting that DeSantis wants his wife to be his successor after 2026 to continue enacting the historic conservative victories in the state.

While speaking at Florida International University, Mrs. DeSantis was asked about the topic, and she said, "Well, I would say one thing. To quote the late, great Yogi Berra, 'When you come to a fork in the road, take it.'"

"You guys can read into that," Governor DeSantis then said. "Look, I've had people coming up to me for years, begging to get her in the fray, because I think you see with her presentation. ... She's passionate, she's articulate, she's smart. She's got rock-solid values."

DeSantis recounted how the late Rush Limbaugh once told him that he was always concerned about Republican wives pulling their husbands to the left on issues. However, Limbaugh added that he had no such concerns about Casey because, he told Gov. DeSantis, "she's more conservative than you."

DeSantis went on to praise his wife and the work she has done as first lady to tackle behavioral health, substance abuse, and child welfare issues within the state.

If the first lady does enter the race, it will once again set up a brutal primary between the DeSantis side and Trump side, since President Trump has already endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R) for the position.

When asked by Blaze Media on Wednesday about Donalds joining the race, DeSantis said he wanted to focus on getting things done to fulfill Trump's agenda, like carrying out mass deportations.

"I want to focus today, not on the '26 election, but on vindicating the '24 election by showing that we're going to get this job done here," DeSantis replied.

"You have these elections, and then people start talking about new elections. Why don't we actually get something done based on the previous election? And I think President Trump deserves all Republicans in particular to be supporting those efforts. That's what we're doing here," he said at the time.

