Florida man accused of threatening to 'personally' assure all conservatives are 'systematically erased'

A Florida man was arrested after the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the man's high school friend about alarming threats posted to social media.

When police confronted Michael Whitehead at his apartment in Fort Myers about the threatening messages, the 27-year-old allegedly admitted that the account belonged to him and he wrote the threatening messages.

'I personally will do everything I can to democide republicans.'

"All American conservatives will be systematically erased, I personally will do everything I can to democide republicans," one alleged post read.

Democide refers to the killing of citizens by the government.

"Her oppressors will suffer by my hand I promise," another alleged message read.

The woman who tipped off the FBI had taken screenshots of the threats.

Whitehouse was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Fort Myers Police Department and released on bond the next day with restrictions that included surrendering his firearm and wearing a GPS monitor.

His attorney, Michael Hornung, told Gulf Coast News that the incident was simply a misunderstanding arising from poor judgment.

"What can be misconstrued, especially with politics nowadays, I can understand the fever that's out there," he said.

Hornung said that Whitehead had never previously been in trouble with the law and that none of the threats specifically singled out any politician or person.

Jim Rosinus, the chair of the Democratic Party of Lee County, rejected the comments vehemently in a statement to GCN.

"Political violence of any kind is unacceptable. It is not acceptable on the left, it is not acceptable on the right, it is not the way to run a democracy."

Whitehead was charged with making a written or electronic threat.

