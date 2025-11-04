Dad-to-be made chilling revelation about car crash that put him in coma before dying — now his girlfriend has been charged

A father-to-be reportedly slipped into a coma after being involved in a car accident while his girlfriend was driving on Super Bowl Sunday earlier this year.

But he eventually woke up from the coma just long enough before his death to give a chilling revelation to law enforcement about his girlfriend and the car crash, according to multiple reports.

'I don't care what happens, you'll get what you deserve.'

Daniel Waterman, 22, was involved in a car crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County on Feb. 9, Law & Crime reported, citing the warrant arrest affidavit. Waterman was in the car with his girlfriend — 24-year-old Leigha Mumby — who reportedly was driving a 2019 Honda Passport.

The car collided with a tree, police said, adding that no other vehicles were involved.

Mumby sustained serious injuries, according to police.

But Waterman suffered severe, life-threatening injuries, including a "C6-7 fracture, cervical spine injury, clavicle fracture, femur fracture, hip dislocation, epidural hematoma, pneumothorax with pulmonary contusion, zygomatic and temporal contusion, [and a] talus fracture," according to the affidavit.

Waterman fell into a coma — but recovered enough to communicate with investigators on May 15.

Syracuse.com, citing Waterman's mother, reported that he could barely speak, so police pointed to letters on a board while Waterman made sounds to indicate which letters he wanted to use.

The outlet reported that during the 90-minute interview with police, Waterman revealed that the car crash was not an accident.

While driving down the interstate, Waterman and Mumby got into an argument about a text message he received from a female friend in New York — and the fact that Leigha found out that day she was pregnant, according to the affidavit.

Waterman told the investigator who interviewed him that he and Mumby "exchanged expletives" and "Leigha began driving recklessly."

Waterman's mother, Heather Waterman, told Syracuse.com that her son was sending text messages to a friend about the Super Bowl the night of the crash because Waterman was a Kansas City Chiefs fan, and the friend was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Waterman's cousin, Jessica Stappenbeck, told FlaglerLive.com that just minutes before the crash, Mumby texted her the following from Waterman's phone: "This is what he gets for being a liar and a cheater."

Stappenbeck said Waterman told her on the day of the crash that he didn't know what to do about the pregnancy and that he "didn't like how Leigha was handling the situation."

Stappenbeck said Waterman and Mumby watched the Super Bowl at her home, but the couple left before the end of the game.

RELATED: Watch wild dashcam video of hit-and-run crash that led to bizarre chain of events culminating in arrest of rock star's wife

According to the arrest affidavit, the last thing Waterman remembered before the crash was Mumby telling him, "I don't care what happens, you'll get what you deserve."

The affidavit said the vehicle "swerved off the roadway, colliding with a tree, making Daniel incapacitated."

An officer stated in the affidavit, "I have reason to believe Leigha made these statements and immediately swerved off the road to crash her car."

The arrest affidavit said the car's event data recorder found the vehicle was speeding between 93 and 95 miles per hour approximately three to five seconds before the crash.

"The brakes were not applied, ABS was inactive, and stability control was not engaged," the affidavit read.

The affidavit also noted that the vehicle was "aggressively maneuvering" about four seconds before the collision.

In July, Mumby was arrested on charges of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the affidavit.

Mumby was booked into the Flagler County Jail and subsequently released after posting a $150,000 bond.

Syracuse.com reported that Waterman died from pneumonia Oct. 8 at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Following Waterman's death, prosecutors added vehicular homicide to Mumby's previous charges on Oct. 24, according to People magazine.

John Hager, an attorney for Waterman's family, told Fox News, "There are no real winners in this situation. It's a terrible, horrible situation, and the fact that these charges were filed, I think were right and just, and the family is satisfied with how the state attorney's office in Flagler County has been working diligently and is satisfied with the current charges being filed."

Hager told WTVT-TV, "This was not an accident. Evidence showed she didn’t use the brakes — the car was speeding up at the time of impact."

Hager added, "The family believes the new charge is appropriate and are relieved to see justice moving forward."

What's more, Waterman's death has ignited a paternity battle over Mumby's baby. Hager told WOFL-TV that Mumby recently gave birth to Waterman’s child.

Waterman's mother told Syracuse.com that her son took online parenting courses in August, and his dying wish was for his parents to get custody of the child.

"We'll do whatever we can do to bring her to us," the mother told Syracuse.com. "He wanted her raised in New York with his family." Hager told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Waterman was visiting from New York at the time of the crash.

An obituary for Waterman posted to Syracuse.com said he "left this world on October 8th, far too soon following a tragic act of violence."

"Daniel passed away after courageously fighting for eight months from injuries sustained in a crash," the obituary added. "Daniel was an excited, soon-to-be father of a baby girl. He wanted nothing more than to come home to her and to the family who loved him so dearly."

Mumby is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 19.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Flagler County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' requests for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!