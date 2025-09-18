Florida nurse learns fate after husband caught her having sex with stepson; boy's mom blasts 'incestuous pedophile'

A former Florida nurse learned her fate after she pleaded "no contest" to a child sex crime, in which she sexually assaulted her stepson.

As Blaze News previously reported, 35-year-old Alexis Von Yates was accused of engaging in sexual activities with a minor.

Von Yates originally was charged with sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody, a first-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

However, Von Yates agreed last month to a plea deal on a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

On Tuesday, Von Yates was sentenced to serve two years in state prison, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation, according to the New York Post. Von Yates also is required to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs. The judge ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

Florida Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCourt noted that the victim and his mother said they were "one hundred percent in agreement with the sentencing," according to the New York Post.

However, the mother of the boy blasted Von Yates as an "incestuous pedophile” who groomed her son.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim's mom claimed Von Yates showed no remorse for her "despicable actions" and slammed her a "coward," Fox News reported.

Von Yates is accused of sexually abusing the boy on July 26, 2024.

"His father worked late hours as a lineman," the arrest affidavit reads. "The child victim was hanging out with his stepmother while she was taking care of his younger siblings. ... Around 11 p.m., the two of them began relaxing on the couch, 'hitting' a THC cartridge together while playing a video game. Several hours later ... they decided to watch a movie."

Von Yates and her stepson both agreed that the movie was "boring," the affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office states.

"Ms. Yates told victim that she was 'horny,'" the affidavit notes. "Victim laid on top of Ms. Yates. Ms. Yates allowed victim to kiss Ms. Yates' neck, pull down Ms. Yates' shorts and underwear to her ankles."

Von Yates and the victim engaged in sexual acts, including sexual intercourse, according the affidavit, which also noted that Von Yates' husband "walked in" on his wife sexually abusing his 15-year-old son.

Once the father witnessed his son running to the bathroom and noticed that his wife was unclothed, he called Von Yates a "child predator," removed his son from the house, and dropped him off at the boy's grandparents' home, the affidavit states.

The Florida Department of Health suspended Von Yates' nursing license shortly after her arrest on Nov. 6, 2024.

