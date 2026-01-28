Florida nurse wishes Karoline Leavitt agonizing, life-altering birth injury — red state delivers swift takedown

A delivery nurse was stripped of her ability to practice in Florida after she posted a video online wishing harm on a pregnant Trump administration official.

A video circulated on social media of Lexie Lawler, a then-nurse for Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, stating that she hopes White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a painful childbirth that leaves her with permanent injuries.

'Making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one's practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross.'

"As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear. I hope that you f**king rip from bow to stern and never s**t normally again, you c**t," Lawler stated in the video.

Lawler was fired this week from her position with Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

"The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of health care professionals," a spokesperson for the hospital told the Palm Beach Post. "Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system."

"While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in health care for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver's ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care," the spokesperson added.

RELATED: ‘Make their lives f**king miserable’: Deranged leftist nurse apparently urges poisoning and drugging ICE agents

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier reacted to the Lawler video, stating, "Being fired isn't good enough. Any healthcare worker who fails to uphold his or her obligation to provide adequate, safe healthcare should not be licensed in Florida. No excuses!"

Lawler responded to the public pushback in a separate video posted to social media.

"They murdered a man in Minnesota, and you motherf**kers are coming after me because I used bad language?" Lawler said, referring to the death of Alex Pretti. "F**k you. I'm on the right side of this. F**k you."

RELATED: More than 100 outraged community members denounce elementary school teacher over 2-word post about ICE

James Uthmeier. Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Uthmeier announced on Wednesday that Lawler "is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida."

"Making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one's practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross. I'm proud of @FLSurgeonGen for taking this decisive action," he wrote.

Lawler's husband, Tim, created a GoFundMe requesting $14,000 in donations for his wife's legal fund. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised over $10,000.

"Lexie Lawler was fired for political speech," the GoFundMe post reads. "She is a liberal woman who used her personal social media — on her own time — to sharply criticize a public figure tied to a cruel, harmful administration. Her words were blunt, angry, and unapologetic. They were directed at power, not her workplace. That speech was lawful. The retaliation was real."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!