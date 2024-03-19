Food truck owner stabbed, hospitalized after chasing down crook who assaulted elderly woman, stole her belongings

A food truck owner was stabbed and hospitalized after chasing down a male who assaulted an elderly woman and stole her belongings in Long Beach, California, last week.

What are the details?

Bryan Tecun, owner of Bryan’s Birrieria food truck, said he was driving his truck home after a long shift March 11 when he spotted the attack and robbery taking place near Broadway and Pine Avenue, KTLA-TV reported.



“I’ve seen her on the street walking by plenty of times,” Tecun told the station, adding that he immediately rushed over to help her.

“I asked her, ‘What happened?’ as I helped her get up," he added to KTLA. "I saw the [suspect] running. She said, ‘He stole all my stuff!’”

With that, Tecun got back into his truck and chased the suspect, driving about three blocks down Ocean Boulevard before stopping at Lincoln Park, the station reported.

Tecun spotted the suspect near a skate park area and confronted him, KTLA said.

“We had a brief altercation,” Tecun told the station. “While I was getting her belongings back, I felt like my shoulder might have gotten dislocated.”

Police soon arrived and took the suspect into custody, KTLA said, adding that Tecun declined medical attention, got back into his truck, and drove about 15 minutes to his next destination, which was a catering center.

'I had blood on my shirt'

The station said a center security guard asked to look at Tecun’s shoulder after hearing his harrowing story — and they discovered his condition was potentially a lot more serious.

“As I’m taking the black sweater off, he notices I had blood on my shirt,” Tecun recalled to KTLA. “So, I called the ambulance.”

Turns out Tecun had been stabbed twice, the station said, once in the shoulder area and once in the ribcage. KTLA added that he also was bleeding internally.

As a result, Tecun was hospitalized for three days and will need to spend the next month recovering at home, the station said.

Beyond his physical pain, KTLA said Tecon is feeling financial discomfort since he temporarily can't work or pay his two employees.

“I’m just trying to recover and get back out there as soon as possible,” he added to the station.

KTLA said a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Tecun with medical expenses and food truck bills as he recovers.

SoCal food truck owner stabbed while confronting thief who robbed elderly woman youtu.be

