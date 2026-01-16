Foreign-born 'trans' fraudster BUSTED: Man posing as woman likely to be deported after stealing nearly $1M in COVID cash

A native Salvadoran faces likely deportation after pleading guilty in connection with nearly $1 million in COVID-related fraud.

On Tuesday, a man who calls himself a woman and prefers the name Ruby Corado learned that he will have to spend 33 months behind bars followed by two years of supervised release. Corado pled guilty to one count of wire fraud back in July 2024.

Corado was previously charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, laundering of monetary instruments, monetary transactions in criminally derived proceeds, and failure to file a report of a foreign bank account. Prosecutors dropped the other charges in exchange for the guilty plea.

'You betrayed this country.'

In 2020, Corado applied for two federal COVID-relief loans on behalf of Casa Ruby, the now-defunct nonprofit he founded in Washington, D.C., ostensibly to help homeless LGBTQ+ youth. An Economic Injury Disaster Loan and a Paycheck Protection Program loan, both from the Small Business Administration and totaling $956,215, were then deposited directly into a Casa Ruby account, according to a defense sentencing memorandum.

However, Corado instead wired at least some of those funds overseas and hid them from the IRS, prosecutors claimed, according to NBC Washington. Corado also escaped to El Salvador in 2022, apparently to evade federal authorities.

Prior to sentencing, Corado submitted a statement to the court, admitting to funneling at least $200,000 to El Salvador. He claimed he had hopes of establishing Casa Ruby services there

"I am sorry that my mistake impacted my work," he told the court.

In his statements during the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, D.C. District Judge Trevor McFadden issued a scathing rebuke of Corado.

"You betrayed this country," McFadden said, according to WUSA9. "You spotted an opportunity to defraud the American people."

McFadden also professed himself "very dubious" that Corado tried to bring Casa Ruby to El Salvador, noting that the defense offered no evidence that Corado had attempted to establish any nonprofit there.

McFadden also ordered Corado to pay back the SBA in full.

The defense had argued for leniency, requesting that Corado, who identifies as a "transgender woman," be able to serve his sentence at a local jail or perhaps even at home out of fear that the Trump DOJ will place him in a men's facility in accordance with his "biological sex":

DOJ policy has moved to align federal detention practices with directives rejecting gender identity in favor of "biological sex," resulting in transgender women being transferred into men’s facilities and in efforts to curtail gender-affirming medical care. Attorneys representing transgender women in BOP custody have described these shifts as placing their clients in "incredibly dangerous" situations, effectively emboldening predators and exposing inmates to foreseeable harm. As one longtime advocate explained, the signals sent by these policies can determine "whether a person lives or dies."

Whether Corado will be housed in a men or women's facility remains unclear, though he was incarcerated in a men's jail after his arrest in March 2024. What is clear is that Corado will likely be deported back to El Salvador after his sentence is concluded.

"Your deportation is likely if not certain," Judge McFadden said.

Corado also faces a civil suit regarding alleged failure to pay Casa Ruby employees. Though that suit was paused pending the criminal proceeding, it may soon resume now that Corado has been convicted.

