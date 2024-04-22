Former Obama terrorism adviser accused of child sex crimes in Britain: Report

A counter-terrorism adviser to former President Barack Obama has been arrested in Britain on charges related to child sexual abuse, according to an exclusive report from the Daily Mail.

Rahamim "Rami" Shy, a 46-year-old U.S. citizen who lives in New Jersey, was actually arrested in late February by police in Bedfordshire, a county some 50 miles north of London.

Where Shy was arrested is unclear, but the charges against him are quite disturbing: one count of "arranging the commission of a child sex offence," possessing two "indecent images of children," and possessing one "prohibited image of a child," the outlet reported. It is unclear when the alleged arrangement of the child sex offense or the discovery of the alleged images took place.

On Friday, Shy made a virtual appearance in Luton Crown Court. He has not yet entered a plea for the charges. Instead, he will wait to do so until another hearing scheduled for June in anticipation of a trial in August. He remains in custody in a Bedford prison.



Shy spent years working for various high-profile Democrats, including Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama. From 2008 until 2014, he held a "senior role" in the Treasury Department, the Daily Mail reported, investigating ways to combat the financing of known global terrorist groups, particularly Al Qaeda and the Taliban. He also provided "strategic policy analysis to chiefs of staff" at the Defense Department, the outlet added.

The nature and extent of his work with Obama while he was president are unclear. The Daily Mail stated only that Shy "worked for the White House under president [sic] Barack Obama." It cited Shy's LinkedIn profile as the source of much of the information regarding Shy's work history. That LinkedIn profile is no longer available.

After his work in Washington ended, Shy began working for the banking group Citi. A Citi spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Shy is no longer employed with the company.

The New York Post's attempts to reach Shy for comment were apparently unsuccessful.

