VIDEO: Grandma of slaughtered DC man tells critics to 'back up off' Trump at White House Black History Month event

A grandmother named Forlesia Cook stole the show at the White House Black History Month reception on Wednesday while praising President Donald Trump's anti-crime policies.

Cook told critics to back off the president and thanked him for sending federal troops into Washington, D.C., to quell the crime there.

'When is she running for office? Forlesia, when are you running for office? You have my endorsement.'

"One thing I like about him: He keeps it real, just like Grandma," said Cook. "I appreciate that, because I can trust him because he tells exactly how he feels and what he thinks."

The audience at the White House applauded loudly for Cook's speech.

"Thank God for this president! I am filled. My cup runneth over! Because he allowed his ... people to come to my house ... to talk about the murder of my grandson. It seemed like nobody cared," she continued.

"Nobody heard me, Democrats ... until this Republican," Cook said.

She said that the president had invited her twice to go before Congress and testify in favor of his crime policies.

"I love him. I don't want to hear nothing you've got to say about that racist stuff," she continued.

"And don't be looking at me on the news, hating on me because I'm standing up for somebody that deserves to be stood up for. Get off the man's back! Let him do his job! He’s doing the right thing! Back up off him!" she added.

"And Grandma said it!" she concluded.

The president jokingly asked Cook to run for office after the rousing speech.

"Wow, that’s pretty good," Trump said. "When is she running for office? Forlesia, when are you running for office, please? You have my endorsement."

The White House posted video of Cook's comments to its official social media account.

Trump went on to note the passing of activist Jesse Jackson, whom he called a "real hero" with real "street smarts."

Cook's grandson Marty William McMillan Jr. was gunned down in 2017 by a man who found him in bed with his significant other. The killer was sentenced to 16 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and for tampering with evidence.