Free abortions, vasectomies offered near DNC, thanks to Planned Parenthood facility

Those planning to attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week will have the opportunity to undergo a vasectomy or even a medication abortion, perhaps at no cost.

Last Wednesday, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers bragged on social media that it would establish a pop-up "mobile health clinic" in the West Loop of Chicago, just a few blocks from the United Center. The clinic will offer services such as abortions, vasectomies, and emergency contraception to those in the area on Monday and Tuesday.

"Here we come, Chicago! Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. [Emergency contraception] will also be available for free without an appointment," said an X account for the Planned Parenthood facility, which offers services in Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Medication abortion will be available both Monday and Tuesday, while vasectomies will be available only on Tuesday, according to the New York Times. Vasectomies are in particularly high demand, the Times added, claiming last Friday that there was already a "waiting list."

The tweet from Planned Parenthood Great Rivers included a link for booking an appointment, but as of early Monday afternoon, that link indicates that all appointments for "free" vasectomies and medication abortions have already been "filled."

A previous version of the appointment form notified users that the facility offers services "on a sliding-fee scale — pay what you can and get the health care you need," according to the New York Post.

"There are going to be people traveling to Chicago from all over the country," Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, told the Times. "And I think we should be doing what we can as health care providers to show what the impact of good policy and bad policy is."

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who co-chairs the Pro-Choice Caucus in the House, was similarly effusive that abortion and other anti-reproductive services, including vasectomies and contraception, will play such a central role at this year's convention.

"This is one of those moments where we see the results of this marathon being fought by so many," Lee told the Times. "We have a long way to go, but it’s a seminal moment, it’s a defining moment, and it’s part of the trajectory."

In addition to the pop-up center provided by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, Americans for Contraception plans to erect a giant, inflatable intrauterine device named Freeda Womb at or near the DNC.

The Times described these efforts by Planned Parenthood and Americans for Contraception as part of "a head-on display of a new, unbridled abortion politics" at the Democratic convention.

"There’s a direct through line between what Donald Trump did and loss of access to abortion care," said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who previously worked for Planned Parenthood, according to the Times. "That’s one of the reasons why people are seeing this in a kind of completely different frame than they were even just four years ago."

