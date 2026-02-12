French fry dispute between friends ends with bullet to the head, cops say

It started with a dispute between two Texas friends over sharing french fries and ended with one of them shooting the other in the head, Fort Worth police said.

Police said officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to an apartment complex near the 9500 block of Jeremiah Drive in reference to a shooting.

'He didn't think he was going to get shot, especially over french fries that [were] his.'

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Unit learned that an argument between friends had taken place over an order of french fries that the victim did not want to share with the suspect, police said.

A verbal argument between the two escalated to a shooting, police said, adding that the suspect fled the apartment after the shooting. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and have identified the suspected shooter, who was known to live in the same apartment complex, police said.

However, police said they did not locate the suspect after conducting a search of the area and apartment complex.

Officers began CPR on the shooting victim until Fort Worth Fire EMS relieved them, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead several hours later, police said.

Lemarques Darden, 18, was arrested Monday and faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Jarvis Davis, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The paper said Darden was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail. By Tuesday, he was booked into the Tarrant County Corrections Center; jail records on Thursday indicate Darden is still behind bars with no bond.

Davis' mother, Sherika Kennedy, told the Star-Telegram that a Wingstop meal was nearly over at the apartment when the argument between the two friends erupted.

Kennedy told the paper that when Davis declined to share his fries, the suspect got angry and fired a bullet into Davis' head. Kennedy's son died several hours later in the trauma intensive care unit of Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, police told the Star-Telegram.

"He didn't think he was going to get shot, especially over french fries that [were] his," Kennedy told the paper.

The Star-Telegram added that Davis had lived in Fort Worth for a year but grew up in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana. He moved with his family to Texas in 2020, settling in Lewisville, his mother told the paper.

"He was only 19, with his whole future ahead of him," Kennedy wrote in a GoFundMe post. "He was a loving son, a protective brother, and a fun-loving uncle to his three nieces. He brought laughter, energy, and love to those around him, and his absence has left a deep void in our hearts."



