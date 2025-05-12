Gavin Newsom orders California cities to shut down homeless encampments: 'There are no more excuses'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, ordered cities to shut down homeless encampments in public spaces after a Supreme Court ruling eased restrictions on enforcement.

Newsom had previously opposed the criminalization of homelessness, but he has tried to maneuver to more centrist positions after the devastating national election swing against Democrats, according to the New York Times.

'Local leaders asked for resources — we delivered the largest state investment in history.'

On Monday, Newsom issued a framework by which cities could be more forceful about keeping homeless tents away from sidewalks, bike paths, parklands, and other public property.

“There are no more excuses,” Newsom said in a statement. “Local leaders asked for resources — we delivered the largest state investment in history. They asked for legal clarity — the courts delivered. Now, we’re giving them a model they can put to work immediately, with urgency and humanity, to resolve encampments and connect people to shelter, housing, and care.”

The governor referenced a Supreme Court ruling that found cities could enforce laws against public homeless encampments despite the lack of bed space available for homeless people to move into. Newsom had praised the ruling at the time.

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling in Grants Pass provides state and local officials the definitive authority to implement and enforce policies to clear unsafe homeless encampments and helps us deliver common-sense measures to protect the safety and well-being of our communities," he wrote.

Officials found that there were about 187,000 homeless people in the state in 2024.

Not surprisingly, homeless advocates were outraged by the order.

“Sadly, Newsom and Trump are using the same failed playbook,” said Jesse Rabinowitz of the National Homelessness Law Center. “We won’t be duped by this backwards approach, and we will continue to push for real solutions to homelessness, like housing and services.”

A news report from KTLA-TV about the model ordinance can be viewed on YouTube.

