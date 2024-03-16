Georgia woman, 21, killed in freak accident after dropping AirPod at golf cart factory

A Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a golf cart factory after trying to retrieve an AirPod that she had dropped.

Alyssa Drinkard, 21, was working her shift around 9:45 p.m. on March 8 at the Club Car factory in Evans — a suburb of Augusta, Georgia.

A witness told investigators that Drinkard dropped her AirPod earbud under the conveyor belt. Drinkard reportedly attempted to retrieve the AirPod.

The woman — who was a contracted line worker for Club Car — got caught in the chain that moves the conveyor, according to the witness.

Witness Fae’Zsha Smith said Drinkard "was not able to get her out, so she called for maintenance to come and shut the machine down. They began taking it apart once the machine was down and called 911."

Emergency crews freed Drinkard "by cutting the metal frame from around the conveyor and pulling her out," according to the report.



Drinkard still had a pulse when she was unbound from the machinery. EMS performed life-saving measures before she was rushed to the hospital.

She succumbed to her injuries and died the next morning.

Drinkard had reportedly been working at the factory that manufactures golf carts and commercial utility vehicles for about a year.

Smith said she can't get the images of her coworker being violently mauled at work out of her head.

"I'm kind of traumatized from seeing her that way," Smith said.

Smith has not returned to work since the traumatic accident.

Club Car gave a statement to the Augusta Press:

Friday evening, a contract labor worker experienced a critical injury while working at our main manufacturing facility in Evans. First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away. Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident.

