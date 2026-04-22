'That's a keeper': 6-year-old makes heartwarming drawing for officer in alleged child abuse case

A 6-year-old Florida girl thanked a police officer by giving her a heartwarming drawing after an investigation into alleged child abuse.

The investigation began after the girl showed up at Enterprise Elementary School in Volusia County with bruises, swelling, and redness.

The girl also allegedly told police that she was fed only once a week.

When she was questioned by police, the girl said she had been slapped in the face 17 times because she was "acting up and destroyed her room" and spanked the next day by 29-year-old Jeffrey Morales.

An arrest report said the girl's 35-year-old mother, Melissa Husk, had kept her out of school for two days afterward in order to cover up her injuries.

Husk told the girl to tell people she fell and threatened that she would be taken away if she didn't, according to deputies.

The girl also allegedly told police that she was fed only once a week and couldn't remember the last time she bathed or brushed her teeth.

Morales was arrested for child abuse, while the mother was charged with child neglect.

The girl was placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

WESH-TV obtained video of the man's arrest from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

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The girl gave a drawing to one of the deputies involved in the case. The drawing appeared to be made on a kitchen paper towel and showed the girl next to the deputy officer.

"That's a keeper," reads a post with the drawing on the sheriff's office Facebook account.

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