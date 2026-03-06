'This is a traumatic event': Remains of two young girls found in suitcases in Cleveland field

A man walking his dog near a field in Cleveland found a suitcase with human remains, which led to the discovery of another suitcase, Ohio police said.

The investigation into the gruesome discovery led to the arrest Wednesday of a 28-year-old woman, who was charged with aggravated murder and child endangering, according to police.

The man called 911 immediately after his dog hit on the scent from the suitcase near a residential neighborhood, according to police.

An investigation determined that the remains of the two girls had been in the field for some time. The suitcases were both in a shallow grave in a location near a school.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office initially determined that the girls were half-siblings and then later identified them as 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman.

"This is a traumatic event for our officers, for the community," Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said.

On Wednesday evening, a SWAT team and police performed a search warrant on a home only about 100 yards away from the location where the remains were found.

Police announced that they had identified and detained a person of interest. The suspect was arrested after questioning. Police also found a third child in the home and placed the child into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The woman was identified as Aliyah Henderson and was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

"These were two young lives with their entire futures ahead of them. Our detectives worked tirelessly and with great care to identify those responsible," Todd said.

"Investigations of this nature require patience, precision, and discretion. Unlike what is often portrayed on television, every detail cannot be shared publicly," she added. "Certain information must remain confidential to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure justice for these victims. That careful and methodical work allowed our detectives to develop the evidence needed to make quick identification of a person of interest, ultimately resulting in an arrest."

Community members have contributed to a memorial for the two girls with balloons, teddy bears, and flowers to honor their memory.

