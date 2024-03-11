'God put me there': Toddler only survivor after Wisconsin crash kills 9, including 7 Amish community members

A toddler in Wisconsin is the only survivor after a van and tractor-trailer smashed into each other, leaving nine people dead, according to Fox News Digital. Seven of the nine people who died belonged to an Amish community.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on Highway 95, southeast of Eau Claire in western Wisconsin. The two-year-old boy who survived was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and ultimately rescued by someone who was a witness to the horrific crash.

Nathaniel Jahn — the man who rescued the child — said, "I think God put me there for a reason." Jahn went on to mention that he was unable to help anyone else at the crash because the van soon burst into flames.

KMSP reported that the Amish group was from Pounding Mill, Virginia, hundreds of miles away from where the accident happened. Following the accident, the Amish community set up an information line.

The line said the two-year-old boy lost his parents, his little sister, his grandma, and two aunts in the accident.

"Having nine lives snuffed out in one accident is a tremendous shock. No words can explain it. It is totally beyond our comprehension. Our hearts are torn and bleeding," the Amish community’s information line said.

Neighbors in the Virginia area have come out in support of the community. Sara and Jodi White, who were both born and raised in Burke's Garden, Virginia, said that their hearts were broken for the families whose children they watched grow up in the area, per the report.

"It has been the most devastating thing this community has ever went through," Sara said. "You could say ‘I'm sorry,’ but that doesn't cover the loss of somebody. And when you are one person and you've lost your wife, two children, your son-in-law, your grandchild, I mean, what do you say to that person?"

The Whites have launched an effort to raise money and collect donations for the family.

"The Amish community is a community of people that will give you anything that they have to give," Jodi said. "The faith and the strength that's being displayed by this group of people right now — it's unmatched. It's something that really is very admirable."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) addressed the tragic situation on social media, writing, "Kathy and I are saddened today by the fatal crash that occurred in Clark County, tragically taking nine lives."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene."

