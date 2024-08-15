Harris campaign's altering headlines misdirects from other Google threats, professor says: 'They don't want us to look at them'

A liberal professor and researcher says that the revelation about the Harris campaign altering headlines in Google searches to influence voters is just misdirection away from far greater threats from Google.

Dr. Robert Epstein of the American Institute for Behavioral Research & Technology, a lifelong liberal, joined "Blaze News Tonight" on Wednesday to sound the alarm on the threat of election interference from Google.

'They have basically undermined the free and fair election because they can shift so many votes.'

"This is inherently a comparative kind of dirty trick, if you want to call it that. It's competitive, it's not illegal. Google says it doesn't violate their policies, so that's not a huge story," Epstein explained.

"But there is a huge story here involving Google and some of the other tech companies which I think Google doesn't want us to look at," he continued. "I think they're misdirecting us with these smaller issues because they don't want us to look at them."

Epstein went on to say that his research team has been monitoring the big tech platforms for bias and found astounding evidence.

"So what's really happening here is that these companies, Google especially, are shifting votes by the millions without people's knowledge. But of course our system finally, for the first time ever, is capturing all the evidence," he continued. "They're, for example, sending out register-to-vote reminders to Democrats at about two and a half times the rate they're sending them to Republicans."

He went on to say that Google could subtly influence votes simply by introducing a left-ward bias in its searches.

"We're seeing very extensive bias in Google search results which can shift a lot of votes because people believe Google search results, and so people who are undecided are very vulnerable to manipulation with Google search results," he explained.

Epstein said that the results of his data gathering and analysis showed that Google could influence between 6 million and 25.5 million votes in the election.

His team also found evidence of an "extreme liberal bias" in the video recommendations made to viewers by the YouTube platform.

"It doesn't affect people who have made up their minds, but it has a big effect on the undecided voter; and they're the ones who, of course, determine the outcome of the election," he added.

"They have basically undermined the free and fair election because they can shift so many votes, and normally with no one having the slightest idea that they're doing this," Epstein concluded.

To guard against further search engine manipulation, Epstein told Blaze News that voters should "start by protecting their privacy." In a 2017 article, he offered seven steps users can take.

He also recommended that Americans review the data he's collected at the website at America's Digital Shield.

