GOP governor forces radiologist to resign from state board of medicine after doctor openly opposed genital mutilation of kids

At the behest of a Republican governor, a renowned interventional radiologist in perhaps the most conservative state in the nation has resigned from its Board of Medicine because he publicly opposed gender-related medical interventions for minors.

Last year, Mark Gordon, the Republican governor of Wyoming, confirmed Casper radiologist Dr. Eric Cubin to serve on the state's Board of Medicine, which mainly grants and renews the licenses of Wyoming physicians and physician assistants. Cubin was then reconfirmed earlier this year for a term that was scheduled to end in 2028, the Cowboy State Daily reported.

Likewise earlier this year, Wyoming lawmakers were considering a bill to ban so-called gender affirming care for minors. Nicknamed "Chloe's Law" after high-profile detransitioner Chloe Cole, the Children Gender Change Prohibition bill bans any form of transgender-related medical intervention — including cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and, of course, surgical genital mutilation — on children.

Dr. Cubin, who does not necessarily oppose such medical interventions for adults, sent an email to all state representatives in February, encouraging them to support Chloe's Law.



"The evidence and medical data on gender affirming care is all over the board," Cubin wrote, according to the Daily. "Unfortunately, much of the data on both sides is politically charged and it is difficult to decipher exactly what is true and what is not true."

Both chambers of the Wyoming legislature appeared to agree with Cubin. The bill sailed through the state House and Senate, and Gov. Gordon signed it into law in March, albeit reluctantly, according to the Daily.

"I signed [Chloe's Law] because I support the protections this bill includes for children; however, it is my belief that the government is straying into the personal affairs of families," he said at the time.

Gov. Gordon also took issue with Cubin's email about Chloe's Law, claiming that it demonstrated an inappropriate bias for a member of the Board of Medicine. "Medical professionals should be confident that their licensure, which is their livelihood, will be handled professionally and clinically examined on merits alone," Gordon said. "Even the appearance of bias can be disquieting as well as erode confidence in the board’s presumed impartiality."

Gordon additionally stated that since Dr. Cubin is a member of the Wyoming Medical Society, his email could have been perceived as representing the views of WMS as a whole, even as WMS leaders ardently opposed Chloe's Law. "We believe that decision [about transgender-related care for minors] should be between a patient and their medical provider," said Kris Schamber, president of WMS.

In the email, Cubin did take WMS to task, claiming that its board had been overtaken by "several very vocal, extremely liberal members" whose "woke" views ran counter to those of its general membership. "It seems that [WMS board members] have decided to prioritize politics over their stated mission of physician advocacy," he said.

On April 22, Gov. Gordon sent Cubin a letter, informing him that while he respected Cubin's right to free speech, he did intend to "remove" Cubin from the Board of Medicine because of his political advocacy. Rather than wait for his ouster, Cubin resigned, effective April 29.

Cubin has since claimed that he is at peace with his actions and the consequences that resulted from them. "At the end of the day, I stood up for my principles, I stood up for what’s right, and I stood up for the children in the state of Wyoming," he said.

Gordon told the Daily that he has no further comment on the matter.

