GOP lawmakers move to codify DOGE to block left's lawfare

A group of Republican lawmakers plans to introduce legislation that would codify President Donald Trump's executive order that established the Department of Government Efficiency.

If passed, the legislation would help to block the DOGE from the left's lawfare over the next year and a half.

'It's critical that we codify this consequential endeavor.'

Fox News Digital reported that Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) is leading the bill alongside Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Barry Moore (R-Ala.), and Michael Rulli (R-Ohio). House DOGE Caucus co-chair Aaron Bean (R-Fla.) is co-sponsoring the legislation.

Mills told the news outlet that the DOGE has provided "a new IT software that has the interoperability to work between all governments and agencies," allowing the Trump administration to perform more analysis and data mining, updating outdated federal government software.

"It's already found over $100-plus billion in cost savings," Mills said, highlighting the cancellation of more than 200,000 unused credit cards.

"I think that codifying this into law, not just having it as an executive order, is really the right thing to do for government transparency and efficiency," he continued.

While enshrining the DOGE would help to protect it from Democratic lawfare, it would also enable the federal government to implement a "reporting structure" between the department and Congress to ensure lawmakers are "good stewards of the taxpayers' funding," Mills said. He noted that this would especially be helpful for programs that failed to meet their intended purposes and, therefore, need to be cut.

Mills also discussed how the United States Digital Services, a technology unit formed by President Barack Obama in 2014 to update and simplify the federal government's technology, has utilized "outdated software programs that didn't look at certain government efficiencies."

He credited Elon Musk for modernizing the USDS program by creating an "algorithm" that "sifts through all these different programs, 24 hours a day, to look at anomalies." This process has allowed the Trump administration to determine which government programs need a more thorough review for waste and abuse, Mills explained.

He called the DOGE "one of the most transparent government agencies or departments that you're going to find."

Mills believes the DOGE's frequent website and X updates will help to rebuild the public's trust in the federal government.

Many of the department's actions have come under legal scrutiny from the left, which has filed a flurry of restraining orders to block the Trump administration's efforts to trim government waste.

On Tuesday, a federal judge accused the Trump administration of violating the Constitution by attempting to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development. The judge argued that the administration illegally circumvented Congress.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered Musk and the DOGE to turn over records regarding their plans to downsize the federal government in response to a lawsuit filed by 14 Democratic state attorneys general.

Rep. Donalds stated, "Now more than ever, it's critical that we codify this consequential endeavor into federal law."