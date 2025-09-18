Exclusive: GOP-run Jan. 6 subcommittee goes after trove of data deleted by Pelosi-appointed Jan. 6 committee

The new U.S. House Jan. 6 select subcommittee is putting on a full-court press to recover the documents, videos, transcripts, and other information its predecessor Democrat-run Jan. 6 committee either discarded or otherwise failed to turn over for two successive GOP-led Jan. 6 investigations.

The new House Select Subcommittee to Investigate the Remaining Questions Surrounding January 6, 2021, sent out seven demand letters Thursday to the U.S. Department of Justice, the University of Virginia, and five other contract vendors that worked with the now-defunct Jan. 6 Select Committee appointed in 2022 by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

‘To date, Representative Thompson has failed to account for the missing footage and data.’

“The failure of the former January 6th Select Committee to properly archive more than a terabyte of data not only violated House Rules, it undermined the integrity of their entire investigation,” Subcommittee Chairman U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Georgia) told Blaze News in a statement. “My select subcommittee is determined to uncover the videos, digital data, transcripts, and summaries the former committee hid from the American people.”

The biggest request was made to Attorney General Pam Bondi for what could be a mountain of data from the DOJ.

Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“To assist in our oversight, we respectfully request that you produce to the Select Subcommittee all materials provided by the Justice Department to the January 6th Select Committee in the 117th Congress,” Loudermilk wrote to Bondi, “including all documents and communications between or among the January 6th Select Committee and the Justice Department.”

The work of the GOP-led House Jan. 6 investigation in the 118th Congress was stymied by more than 1 terabyte of missing digital data, including video footage of depositions and witness interviews. Loudermilk said former Select Committee Co-Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) conceded in a July 2023 letter that he withheld that information from materials put into the archive.

“To date, Representative Thompson has failed to account for the missing footage and data,” Loudermilk wrote.

A letter was sent to Design in DC LLC, which was paid more than $2 million by the select committee for consultant services. Loudermilk requested all video and audio received by the company pertaining to Jan. 6, “including but not limited to video recordings of witness interviews, transcribed interviews, and depositions,” the letter said. The “digital experiences” company provided website and application development, Loudermilk said.

Polar Solutions Inc. of Gaithersburg, Md., was also sent a letter requesting all materials from or to the Jan. 6 select committee. Polar was paid more than $2.7 million in contractor fees by the select committee. The company conducts financial investigations and provides management and training programs, Loudermilk said.

The same request was made of PATCtech of Plainfield, Indiana, which was paid more than $400,000 for providing “high-tech forensic services.”

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“According to Denver Riggleman, a former representative and a former senior technical adviser for the January 6th Select Committee, PATCtech was instrumental in synthesizing and processing the vast amounts of telecommunications data collected and provided to the January 6th Select Committee,” Loudermilk wrote.

The letter asked for documents, transcripts, and cell data provided to the company by the select committee and any audio files and video footage of witness interviews or depositions.

Demand letters also went to Broadcast Management Group Inc. in Washington, D.C., which helped stage public hearings for national broadcast; Country World Productions, now part of Verbit in New York City, which provided stenographic reporting, closed-captioning services, and advertising; and the University of Virginia, paid $60,000 to help the committee map out telephone call data.

The DOJ and contract vendors were asked to submit all data to the select subcommittee by Oct. 2.

The new select subcommittee was appointed Sept. 11 by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Republican members include Loudermilk, Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, and Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) appointed members including Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida. Swalwell served on the previous Jan. 6 select committee in the 117th Congress.

