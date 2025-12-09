Gov. DeSantis joins Gov. Abbott in taking a stand against radical Islam

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced a new executive order on Monday, taking action against radical Islam.

DeSantis issued an order designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist organizations.

'CAIR was designated as an unindicted co-conspirator by the United States Government in the largest terrorism-financing case in American history.'

The order, which took immediate effect, argued that the Muslim Brotherhood is a "transnational network with a long history of engaging in or supporting violence," noting that the group created Hamas in 1987. It stated that the U.S. designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997 and that the group was responsible for 1,200 murders on October 7, 2023.

DeSantis' order explained that the Palestine Committee, a group affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, founded CAIR in the U.S. in 1994.

"CAIR was designated as an unindicted co-conspirator by the United States Government in the largest terrorism-financing case in American history, and the court found 'ample evidence to establish the association[]' of CAIR with terrorist organizations," the order read, citing United States v. Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott talks redistricting victory, action against CAIR with Glenn Beck

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

"Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support," DeSantis stated.

DeSantis' order follows similar executive action from Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) in November.

RELATED: No Sharia law in Texas: Abbott draws a hard line against radical Islam

Greg Abbott. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

CAIR issued a statement declaring that it plans to file a lawsuit against DeSantis' designation, accusing the governor of "serving the Israeli government over serving the people of Florida."

"Like Greg Abbott in Texas, Ron DeSantis is an Israel First politician who wants to smear and silence Americans, especially American Muslims, critical of U.S. support for Israel's war crimes," CAIR National and CAIR-Florida said in a joint statement. "Governor DeSantis knows full well that CAIR-Florida is an American civil rights organization that has spent decades advancing free speech, religious freedom, and justice for all, including for the Palestinian people. That's precisely why Governor DeSantis is targeting our civil rights group with this unconstitutional and defamatory proclamation."

CAIR plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce details of its forthcoming lawsuit against the state of Florida.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!