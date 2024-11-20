Government mix-up leads taxpaying homeowner in Chicago to have house sold from underneath her

A Chicago woman is fighting to keep her home after a government mix-up led officials to sell her house from underneath her on account of supposedly "delinquent taxes."

Robin McElroy bought her home in the Morgan Park area of Chicago back in 2012. Since then, she said she has paid the taxes owed on the property and even kept receipts of her payments.

"I do not like wasting money. ... I pay my bills," McElroy told CBS News.

Despite those consistent payments, in 2019, McElroy began receiving notices that her property taxes were in arrears and that her property was in danger of being sold.

McElroy demanded an explanation. In April 2019, she received a letter from the Cook County Treasurer's Office confirming that the county assessor's office had accidentally mixed up McElroy's property identification number — the unique 14-digit number used for tax-related purposes, according to Yahoo News — with that of her next-door neighbor.

She was then told that there were "no grounds to proceed with a sale" of her home, that the assessor's office would make an "internal correction," and that the issue would be resolved. "Don't worry about it," she recalled being told.

'I want what's rightfully [owed] to me.'

It turns out, McElroy still had plenty to worry about since the "internal correction" the letter promised apparently never took place. Earlier this year, she received a letter from Cook County Circuit Court informing her that her house had been "sold for delinquent taxes."

In fact, the letter added that McElroy actually owed the new homeowner three years' worth of rent. Bearing no ill will, McElroy expressed sincere concern for all the trouble that the other homeowner has had to endure as well.

"This lady should not have to be put in this position to go through all of this headache and heartache," she told CBS News. "This is stressful."

McElroy has since hired a lawyer — paid for out of pocket — to help her straighten out the problem.

CBS News has also been in contact with the assessor's office. While a spokesperson there declined an on-camera interview, the office did confirm that the property identification numbers had been corrected, that McElroy is current on her taxes, and that officials are currently working with a legal team to resolve the problem.

McElroy remains skeptical.

"You guys can point fingers all day long. I don't care," she told CBS News. "I want what's rightfully [owed] to me."

McElroy had a deadline earlier this month to file a response in court, the outlet added. Whether she filed that response and whether the court has issued any other rulings remain unclear.

