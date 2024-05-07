Johnson meets with Greene and Massie, who have been advocating for speakership ouster

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who have been advocating to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the speakership slot, met with him on Monday.

Johnson described it as a "lengthy, constructive meeting" and said they will meet again on Tuesday.

The threat of possible removal has been looming over Johnson's speakership since Greene filed a motion to vacate in March, but Greene indicated last week that she planned to pull the trigger on the speakership ouster bid this week.

Massie and GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona both cosponsored Greene's motion to vacate in April.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said in a statement last week, "We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed."

In comments that aired on "60 Minutes," Jeffries said, "Even though we're in the minority, we effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority because we continue to provide a majority of the votes necessary to get things done."

Massie shared the clip on social media and wrote, "Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries gloats that Democrats control the House of Representatives under Mike Johnson, yet some of my Republican colleagues want to continue business as usual for the rest of the year."

"What we need is a new Speaker willing to use our majority to wield the power of the purse for the benefit of America. In just a few months, this Speaker has worked to give the Executive more authority and more money than even Pelosi granted. Vacate this #uniparty Speaker," Massie declared in a post that he shared on Monday morning.

