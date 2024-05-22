Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Greg Murphy announces he'll undergo surgery to remove tumor
May 21, 2024
Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina announced that he will undergo surgery to extract "a base of skull tumor called a pituitary macroadenoma."
The congressman said that there is an "excellent" prognosis.
'I am, as are all things, in the hands of God and am at absolute peace.'
"As a physician I have, for the last 30 years, taken care of thousands and thousands of patients. It is now my turn to be one. After a series of tests and scans, I have been diagnosed with a base of skull tumor called a pituitary macroadenoma. It is thought to be a benign tumor, however, given its size and location, and its subsequent ability to affect vital structures in the brain, I am scheduled to have it surgically removed," Murphy noted in a statement.
"The prognosis is excellent, and I hope to be back to work full-time soon. I am, as are all things, in the hands of God and am at absolute peace. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers and hope everyone understands our desire for privacy at this time," he said.
In response to the bad medical news, other lawmakers indicated they are praying for Murphy.
"Godspeed my friend. You and your family will be in my prayers," GOP Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah said in a tweet.
"Marcia and I are praying for @RepGregMurphy as he undergoes surgery and recovers from this procedure. Greg is a fighter, and I look forward to welcoming him back to Washington soon," Republican Rep. Bob Latta of Ohio noted.
"Praying for my good friend @RepGregMurphy and his family as he undergoes surgery and recovers from this procedure. He is a tireless advocate for the people of North Carolina's 3rd District, and I have no doubt he will return to Washington in no time," GOP Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia said in a post.
