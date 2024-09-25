HS guidance counselor allegedly committed 'series of sexual assaults' against teen; police say there may be more victims

A former high school guidance counselor in California has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen student. Police believe there may be additional victims.

Julie Tichon, 37, committed a “series of sexual assaults” against a 16-year-old male in February and March, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

'Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community.'

Before the allegations, Tichon had been a guidance counselor at YULA High School — the largest and oldest modern Orthodox Yeshiva high school in Los Angeles.

Tichon was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18. If convicted as charged, Tichon could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. While she's charged with assaulting one victim, police said they believe there could be additional victims, which “could potentially add to the criminal case.”

On May 28, YULA Head of School Rabbi Arye Sufrin sent an email notifying parents that he had received reports of a female staff member having “an inappropriate relationship of a sexual nature” with two male students, according to Forward, which said it obtained the email. The school notified the LAPD about the child sex abuse accusations.

“The suspect used her position of responsibility to gain these victims’ trust then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them,” Detective Russ Hess said in the LAPD press release. “Rather than advising them, she was abusing them.”

School officials told KTTV-TV their "highest priority is the safety and wellness of our students. Out of respect and sensitivity for the privacy of our school community, we are not going to discuss details related to the recent news reports."

School officials noted that they are fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Tichon had worked at YULA High School for four years but is no longer employed there, according to officials.

“Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim and holding this individual fully accountable.”

Gascón continued, “To every victim and family affected by such crimes, please know that we stand with you and will continue to fight for your safety and justice.”

Tichon pleaded not guilty during her Thursday arraignment. The Los Angeles Superior Court released Tichon on her own recognizance; she's scheduled back in court Nov. 1.

Anyone with information regarding the child sex crime case is asked to contact Detective Hess at 213-473-0561 or the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-LAPD-247. To report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

