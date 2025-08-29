Gun-toting males pose as cops serving warrant, police say. But they find out the hard way those inside home aren't playing.

Houston police said two males wearing face coverings, tactical vests, and badges displayed around their necks approached a residence in the 4000 block of Bellnole Drive around 11 p.m. last Friday.

Both males were armed with guns and told those inside the residence that they had an arrest warrant, police added.

'They knocked on the wrong door.'

Those inside the home "became suspicious because they have a Ring camera, and the suspects were stating they had a warrant — but it's just two people, and they're masked up, and [there are] no police cars, no lights, or anything like that," Lt. Khan told KRIV-TV.

With that, police said the two groups exchanged words, which led to an exchange of gunfire, and the two males wearing tactical gear — ages 28 and 36 — were struck by gunfire.

The residents called 911 following the shooting, police said, but responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both males dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased males is pending identification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said.

While both residents are cooperating with the investigation, police said the fatal shooting will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

Blaze News on Thursday asked an official in the Houston Police Department's Office of Community Affairs what citizens should do if they encounter those who are impersonating police officers, and the official said people should "call 911" in the event that they are faced with "someone suspicious." The official noted, "It's as simple as that," and that it's in the interests of "everyone's safety."

A number of commenters under KRIV's Facebook post about the deadly incident seemed decidedly behind the winners of the shoot-out:

"Homeowner of the year, BRAVO! You are the best!" one commenter declared.

"They knocked on the wrong door," another user surmised.

"More of that needs to happen around here," another commenter stated.

"This is the best news," another user wrote.

