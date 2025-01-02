Gunmen open fire at teens outside NYC nightclub, wounding 10; they were at memorial for 16-year-old shot to death, police say

At least 10 teens were wounded outside a nightclub in New York City when four gunmen opened fire; the venue at the time was hosting a memorial for a 16-year-old who had been shot and killed in a separate incident, according to police.

Investigators said three to four males walked up to a crowd outside the Amazura nightclub on 144th Street in Queens and started firing around 11 p.m. on New Year's Day. All the victims are expected to survive.

'There's zero tolerance for these senseless shootings.'

Police said the attack may have been gang-related and denied it was tied to terrorism.

About 90 people were inside the club, and 15 people were outside waiting in line to get in, according to police. About 30 shots were fired in the attack. No arrests have been made.

"There's zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these horrible acts of violence on our streets," said Philip Rivera of the New York Police Department. "And those responsible for this crime will be apprehended and brought to justice."

He added that the assailants sped away in a light-colored Sedan that showed New Jersey license plates.

WABC-TV reported that the attendees were celebrating the birthday and life of Taearion Mungo, a teenager who was shot and killed in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, in October.

The Amazura Concert Hall released a statement saying it was cooperating with the police investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act," the statement said.

Some questioned whether the attack could have been related to another in New Orleans where at least 15 were killed as well as to the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck in front of a Trump hotel.

