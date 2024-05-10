Democrat mega-donor sends Biden backdoor warning over Israel ultimatum: 'Let's not forget that there are more Jewish voters'

Democratic mega-donor Haim Saban is privately airing his frustrations with President Joe Biden's apparent new policy toward Israel.

In an interview on Wednesday, Biden threatened to withhold weapons from Israel if its military forces enter and attack Rafah, a major population center in southern Gaza. In fact, Biden confirmed that his administration officials have already "held up" at least one shipment of weapons.

"Bad... bad... bad decision, on all levels. Pls reconsider."

The apparent policy change toward Israel — which Speaker Mike Johnson believes is a betrayal — prompted Saban to fire off an email to two top Biden advisers, Steve Ricchetti and Anita Dunn.

The billionaire businessman accused Biden of sending a "terrible message" to U.S. allies and suggested the decision will erode Biden's support among Jewish voters who support Israel. He asked the senior aides to pass his concerns to the president.

"We, the U.S., as you stated numerous times, believe that Hamas should be defeated. We, the U.S., in this case YOU Mr. President, have decided to stop sending munitions to Israel to achieve the goal that WE/YOU have set up for Israel and ourselves," Saban wrote.

"Even beyond Israel, this sends a terrible message to our allies in the region, and beyond that, we can flip from doing the right ting (sic) to bending to political pressure," he added.

"Let's not forget that there are more Jewish voters, who care about Israel, than Muslim voters that care about Hamas," Saban reminded. "Bad... bad... bad decision, on all levels. Pls reconsider."

An ardent supporter of the president, Haim most recently hosted a fundraiser for Biden's re-election campaign in February. He also helped Biden in the 2022 midterm elections and raised millions for Biden in 2020.

His message underscores the political headwinds that Biden faces ahead of the 2024 election.

On one hand, progressive Democrats are upset over Biden's level of support for Israel, and Democratic strategists warn that Biden may have alienated a significant number of young liberal voters with his pro-Israel policies. Moderate Democrats, on the other hand, are generally more supportive of Israel than progressives.

Biden, therefore, is facing a lose-lose situation.

"We are very concerned about what appears to be a significant shift in US policy," Mark Mellman, president of Democratic Majority for Israel, told Axios.

"There are a lot of people in the pro-Israel community who are very worried, very upset and very angry," he added. "We don't know what the consequences are going to be politically."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!