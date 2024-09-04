Haitian released into US under Biden-Harris program arrested for alleged assault of minor

A Haitian who was allowed to fly and be released into the United States through a heavily scrutinized federal program has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor in Massachusetts.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin first reported 18-year-old Akim Marc Desire was arrested for the crime by police in Mansfield. Desire flew into Miami on June 4, 2023, through the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan parole program, which allows individuals of those nationalities to avoid crossing the southern border illegally by having a sponsor in the United States.

The victim allegedly assaulted by Desire is a 10-year-old boy who lived near him. Desire is now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Melugin noted this is now the second time in recent months in which a Haitian who was allowed into the U.S. under the CHNV program has been charged with a sex crime against a child in Massachusetts.

Since the start of the CHNV program in early 2023, nearly 500,000 people have avoided the southern border and flown directly into the U.S. The program was temporarily paused in August after mass fraud by applicants and sponsors had been discovered.

Examples of fraud included social security numbers, addresses, and phone numbers being reused hundreds of times, along with 3,218 serial sponsors filling out 100,948 forms. Phone numbers belonging to dead people had also been used.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently announced the restart of the process with new safeguards now in place to prevent fraud.

“It should come as no surprise that the Biden-Harris administration has rushed to restart its unlawful CHNV mass-parole scheme, despite the clear evidence of fraud permeating the program. The CHNV program, along with the use of the CBP One app at the Southwest border, has helped the president and his border czar play a massive shell game, encouraging otherwise-inadmissible aliens to simply cross at ports of entry instead of between them," House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) said in a statement.

"Instead of scrapping the clearly flawed program, the department is allowing it to continue without rooting out the fraud or putting adequate safeguards in place to prevent exploitation by sponsors here in the United States. But fundamentally, there would be no fraud to prevent if DHS simply stopped importing 30,000 inadmissible aliens every month in the first place," he added.

