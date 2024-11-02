Russians created viral video hoax of Haitians voting illegally, US intel community says

Federal law enforcement officials said that Russian troll farms were responsible for a viral video hoax meant to create chaos ahead of Election Day.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement Friday that officials had assessed "that Russian influence actors manufactured a recent video that falsely depicted individuals claiming to be from Haiti and voting illegally in multiple counties in Georgia."

The statement was also signed by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"This Russian activity is part of Moscow's broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election and stoke divisions among Americans," ODNI added.

The people in the video claimed to have entered the U.S. six months prior, obtained U.S. citizenship, and that they were voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in several counties in Georgia.

"Yesterday, we voted in Gwinnett County, and today we're voting in Fulton County," said the man in the hoax video. "We have all our documents, driver's license. We invite all Haitians to come to America and bring families."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, also said his office had determined the video was false.

"This is false and is an example of targeted disinformation we've seen in this and other elections. It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the 2024 Presidential election," wrote Raffensperger.

"As Americans we can't let our enemies use lies to divide us and undermine our faith in our institutions — or each other," he added.

