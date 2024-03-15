Harmeet Dhillon says illegal alien totaled her car in 2007

Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon has said that her vehicle was totaled in 2007 by an illegal alien and that after the incident, she experienced pain and needed to do physical therapy.

"An illegal alien totaled my car in 2007 while making an illegal left turn into oncoming traffic. He fled the scene. After he was apprehended a few blocks away, SFPD was reluctant to arrest him because … he was illegal. I insisted, and they gave him a ticket. He disappeared. I was left with a destroyed vehicle, back and neck pain, and months of physical therapy and time out of work. This is all BEFORE California became a sanctuary state," she wrote in a social media post.

Dhillon, a Republican National Committee member, continued, "The current open border situation has brought this lawless horror show to the whole country, courtesy of Joe Biden and his merry band of Marxist supporters. Americans have to decide if we want this anarchy and lawlessness to be our new way of life, or not? The choice is very clear!"

Biden is currently seeking re-election and is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee while former President Donald Trump is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

The issue of crime committed by illegal immigrants highlights the connection between public safety and border security.

Last month, 22-year-old woman, Laken Riley, was killed in Georgia. The suspect in the case is Jose Antonio Ibarra, and according to reports, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has stated that Ibarra had been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2022 after illegally entering the U.S. but "was paroled and released for further processing."

