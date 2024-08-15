Harris apparently ignores RFK Jr.'s offer to drop out of race, endorse her in exchange for possible position in admin

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reached out to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and offered to drop out of the race and endorse her in exchange for a powerful — perhaps even Cabinet-level — position in her administration, should she win, but Harris has thus far ignored him.

Last week, RFK Jr., a 70-year-old independent presidential candidate who comes from a legacy Democrat family, attempted to make contact with Harris' campaign to arrange a meeting to discuss the offer, according to multiple reports.

"From the beginning of this campaign, we were saying people should be talking to each other," RFK Jr. told the New York Post. "That is the only way of unifying the country."

He also suggested that dismissing or ignoring his offer would be a "strategic mistake" for Harris.

"I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity," he explained, "I think it is going to be a very close race."

Despite RFK Jr.'s public plea for Harris' attention, Harris and her team have yet to respond, according to Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s campaign manager.

The Democratic Party in general has made very clear it wants nothing to do with the son of Bobby Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, two Democrat titans of the 1960s who fell victim to assassination.

"No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement," DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

RFK Jr. has not denied making overtures to the Trump campaign. In fact, he and Trump reportedly met in person in Milwaukee last month to discuss a possible role for RFK Jr. in a second Trump term.

RFK Jr.'s team also apparently leaked video of a phone call between RFK Jr. and Trump around that time. In the video clip, Trump touches on several topics, including problems associated with childhood vaccinations and his phone call with Biden after he was shot and nearly killed at the Butler rally, but does not overtly reference a role for RFK Jr. in exchange for his endorsement.

"Mr. Kennedy is willing to meet with leaders of both parties to discuss the possibility of a unity government," a spokesperson for RFK Jr. told the New York Post.

Earlier this year, before Joe Biden dropped out of the race, RFK Jr. also attempted to make inroads with his campaign, to no avail.

RFK Jr. told the New York Post that he has not had contact with the Democratic Party since he launched his campaign for president last year, and CNN noted that Democrats have run ads calling RFK Jr. a "spoiler."

Harris' campaign did not respond to the New York Post's request for comment.

