RFK Jr., Trump discuss childhood vaccines, Biden on leaked phone call: 'We're gonna win'

Former President Donald Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a private phone conversation — captured on video — during which the two discussed vaccines, Joe Biden, and Trump's prospects in the November election.

On Tuesday morning, a video emerged of RFK Jr. standing in a hotel room and talking to Trump on speakerphone, though in the clip, Kennedy says almost nothing.

The clip never clarifies what 'it' is, but since the video went viral, some on social media have speculated that Trump and RFK may have previously discussed some sort of alliance.

In the first 45 seconds or so of the 1:40 video, Trump speaks about childhood vaccinations, particularly combination vaccinations. Based on his statements, Trump is troubled by the amount and the effectiveness of the synthetic chemicals injected into America's babies.

Trump claimed these vaccinations attempt to address "38" different illnesses but in reality provide little inoculation against infectious disease. "It doesn't have an impact," he said.

Even worse, the vaccinations sometimes even cause harm, Trump asserted. Babies injected with chemicals seemingly fit for "a horse ... all of a sudden ... change radically," Trump claimed. "I've seen it too many times."

Instead of these high-volume injections, Trump claimed he has always favored "small doses."

After shifting away from vaccinations, Trump then shared with RFK Jr. some details about his recent phone call with Biden. On Saturday night, hours after Trump had been shot and nearly killed at a rally in Pennsylvania, Biden called Trump to extend his best wishes.

According to Trump, Biden was amazed that Trump managed to turn his head just enough to avoid a kill shot to the head. "How did you choose to move to the right?" Biden reportedly asked Trump.

Trump described the phone call as "very nice" but also claimed Biden has almost no chance of prevailing in the election this November. "We're gonna win. We're gonna win," Trump reiterated, "and we're way ahead of the guy."

Just before this point in the conversation, though, Trump tells RFK Jr., "I would love you to do so. I think it'll be so good for you and so big for you."

The clip never clarifies what "it" is, but since the video went viral, some on social media have speculated that Trump and RFK Jr. may have previously discussed some sort of alliance as Trump openly states on the video that his relationship with RFK Jr. extends back "a long time."

Blaze News reached out to the Trump and RFK Jr. campaigns for comment but did not receive a response.

After the video of the conversation leaked, RFK Jr. took to social media to give a statement that implied that the video is authentic and apologized for its release.

"When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately," he wrote on X around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president."

The phone call between the two presidential candidates comes on the heels of the news that RFK Jr. will now have Secret Service protections. Biden had reportedly denied him such protections on five separate occasions, but Trump advocated strongly that RFK Jr. be given them in the wake of the assassination attempt on Saturday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!