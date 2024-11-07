Harris campaign adviser deletes X account as Democrats tear into each other after massive loss

David Plouffe, a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, deleted his X account after posting a parting shot at President Joe Biden's campaign amid infighting and finger-pointing following Harris' landslide defeat by President-elect Donald Trump.

"It was a privilege to spend 100 days with [Harris] and the amazing staff led by [Jen O’Malley Dillon] who left it all on the field for their country. We dug out of a deep hole but not enough. A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you," Plouffe said on Wednesday.

It was the line "we dug out of a deep hole but not enough" that has added fuel to the raging fire between staffers for Harris, Biden, and former President Barack Obama.

'This is straight up BS.'

"Reacting to Plouffe’s tweet, one Biden-world source called Plouffe a 'sanctimonious a**' — another said ''I find this so unproductive. Joe Biden is the President of the United States and won with out you. He successfully beat Donald Trump — something he never did,'" Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported.

The blame game between the camps is starting to play out in leaks to the mainstream media.

"There is no singular reason why we lost, but a big reason is because the Obama advisers publicly encouraged Democratic infighting to push Joe Biden out, didn’t even want Kamala Harris as the nominee, and then signed up as the saviors of the campaign only to run outdated Obama-era playbooks for a candidate that wasn’t Obama," a Biden side source told Politico.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized the Democratic Party for abandoning the entire working class, not just white voters, saying the out-of-touch positioning Democrats took on things like the economy doomed them this election.

"This is straight up BS. Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time — saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country," Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison said in response to Sanders on X.

"There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain’t a good one," he added.

